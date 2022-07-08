Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte could face a bittersweet day ahead of summer break

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could reportedly be facing a bittersweet day ahead of their summer break amid rumours of a possible move.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children both attend Thomas’s Battersea school in London with term ending on July 8th.

Recently speculation has arisen over a possible family move to Berkshire which could potentially make this final day tinged with sadness.

Ahead of Prince George’s 9th birthday on July 22nd, the future King and his sister Princess Charlotte are understood to have now finished school for the summer with a long break to enjoy with friends and family. The Queen’s great-grandchildren attend Thomas’s Battersea school and their term dates state that the summer term ends on July 8th. And although this means plenty of fun likely lies ahead for the Cambridge kids, this final day might well have been a bittersweet one for them too.

Having gone there since they were old enough to start school, George and Charlotte have made friends and settled in there. However, if recent reports of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s potential moving plans end up being correct, then it could be that July 8th was very sadly their last day at their London school.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For many years now the Cambridges have split their time between their London residence, Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, though speculation has arisen that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are contemplating a big move.

Just last month, insiders claimed that Kate Middleton and William are downsizing to a smaller home near Windsor Castle. And according to some sources, the supposed move could take place very soon indeed.

As reported by The Times (opens in new tab), the Cambridges are reportedly keen to move to Berkshire and said to be planning to move to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer. The publication also alleged that George and Charlotte will be leaving Thomas’s Battersea after the end of term and are expected to enrol at a Windsor school instead.

(Image credit: Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend is said to have claimed to the publication. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

They are said to want to keep Kensington Palace as their London home, housing their press office, and will also continue to spend a lot of time at Anmer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves haven’t officially commented on the rumours or confirmed any moving plans. If they do end up settling in Berkshire in the not-too-distant future then they would not only be closer to the Queen, but to Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury.

Either way, George and Charlotte now have many weeks of summer break ahead of them to enjoy with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis.