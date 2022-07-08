Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte could face a bittersweet day ahead of summer break

The Cambridge's elder children have finished school for the summer though their last day could've been tinged with sadness...

Prince George and Charlotte bittersweet day revealed, seen here riding in a carriage during Trooping The Colour
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By
published

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could reportedly be facing a bittersweet day ahead of their summer break amid rumours of a possible move.

Ahead of Prince George’s 9th birthday on July 22nd, the future King and his sister Princess Charlotte are understood to have now finished school for the summer with a long break to enjoy with friends and family. The Queen’s great-grandchildren attend Thomas’s Battersea school and their term dates state that the summer term ends on July 8th. And although this means plenty of fun likely lies ahead for the Cambridge kids, this final day might well have been a bittersweet one for them too. 

Having gone there since they were old enough to start school, George and Charlotte have made friends and settled in there. However, if recent reports of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s potential moving plans end up being correct, then it could be that July 8th was very sadly their last day at their London school. 

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, arrives for her first day of school

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For many years now the Cambridges have split their time between their London residence, Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, though speculation has arisen that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are contemplating a big move.

Just last month, insiders claimed that Kate Middleton and William are downsizing to a smaller home near Windsor Castle. And according to some sources, the supposed move could take place very soon indeed. 

As reported by The Times (opens in new tab), the Cambridges are reportedly keen to move to Berkshire and said to be planning to move to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer. The publication also alleged that George and Charlotte will be leaving Thomas’s Battersea after the end of term and are expected to enrol at a Windsor school instead. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In

(Image credit: Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend is said to have claimed to the publication. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

They are said to want to keep Kensington Palace as their London home, housing their press office, and will also continue to spend a lot of time at Anmer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves haven’t officially commented on the rumours or confirmed any moving plans. If they do end up settling in Berkshire in the not-too-distant future then they would not only be closer to the Queen, but to Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury. 

Either way, George and Charlotte now have many weeks of summer break ahead of them to enjoy with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis. 

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing, ranging from book publishing to magazines. She currently looks after all things Lifestyle for Woman&Home, Goodto.com, and My Imperfect Life.

