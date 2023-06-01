The 'burden' Princess Charlotte could be set to shun as she grows up for life as 'working woman'

Princess Charlotte could be set to shun this 'burden' as she grows up for life as a 'working woman'.

Princess Charlotte is expected to shun new royal titles in order to avoid the burden as she grows up to become a 'working woman'.

The Wales youngster is fourth in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte could be set to shun royal titles when she's older in order to avoid the burden as 'working woman', a royal expert has claimed.

The Wales youngster has been taking part in more royal engagements since King Charles took the throne. And with her father Prince William next in line to the throne, in the royal line of succession, she has a busy childhood ahead.

But while Princess Charlotte is only eight years old, she is already taking charge at public events, and is becoming a 'standout' star of the royal family.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed the youngster could turn down future title of Princess Royal, which her father Prince William could hand to her when she's older and he is King - in favour of becoming a 'working woman'.

She told OK, "I think we will be in a very modern era when the time comes. I question whether Charlotte will want to be burdened with more titles. She might be a working woman by then. Things could change so much in the next generation."

Jennie continued, "The natural option it would seem to me is that she might become Princess Royal. That's the much more traditional route that the eldest daughter becomes Princess Royal so if I was going to put money on it, it would probably be that."

It's been reported that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy and therefore the royal engagements would be shared between all three siblings.

Jennie added, "But I also think that she might just feel she wants to remain as just Princess Charlotte. We've got William and Catherine who quite often tell the public to call them by their first names, so maybe their daughter will follow suit."

"Perhaps Charlotte will not even use the princess title by the time she's grown up and definitely won't want to be burdened with more titles."