How Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are paving the way for a 'collective' future Monarchy
The Wales kids could well put an end to the 'Heir and the Spare' tensions experienced by Prince William and Prince Harry.
Prince George. Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to be paving the way for a 'collective' future Monarchy according to royal experts.
- Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to take the throne as 'equals' when the time comes, it's claimed.
- The Wales youngsters are being raised to leas as a trio, according to new reports.
This royal news comes after rumours of a new royal rift sparked as Earl Charles Spencer fails to attend both his daughter's recent weddings
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could spell the end of the 'Heir and the Spare' that's blighted Prince William and Harry's childhood as the Wales youngsters are being tipped to head the Monarchy as a 'trio'.
With King Charles III currently on the throne, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne respectively in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).
But following reports that Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments (opens in new tab)' between members of the royal family, it's thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton might choose to make the Monarchy more of an equal institution.
And Prince Harry's revelations about his childhood and brother Prince William in his memoir Spare (opens in new tab), could also see them want to avoid a 'heir and spare' sibling rivalry in future with the Prince and Princess of Wales already aware of the added pressure their eldest faces.
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained, it is "something William and Kate are acutely aware of. George knows that, like his Papa, he will one day be king."
It's claimed that William and Kate want Prince George to play a smaller official role in the Coronation (opens in new tab) because they are "very conscious that he will return to school on the Tuesday [after the Coronation], and they do not want him to be overwhelmed by the attention. But he may play a smaller official role,” claims The Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah.
And he's not the only royal kid with a role - his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four will also have prominent roles (opens in new tab) in the ceremony.
And surprisingly Prince Louis, who isn't often present at royal events, will feel included as royal expert Angela Mollard, tells The Mirror about the significance of his role.
"George needs to be braced and supported by his siblings. The whole brand of the Waleses is very much ‘We’re a family, we do it all together. We do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future.’”
She continued, “It’s going to make sure that Louis has a memory of the Coronation, so when his big brother takes on that role, he and Charlotte are there to support him.”
Meanwhile Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana is set to be 'most famous' US celebrity (opens in new tab) after being granted her new royal title (opens in new tab) alongside her brother Archie.
