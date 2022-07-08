The moment Kate Middleton's dad 'mortified' her at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton once revealed the embarrassing mistake her dad Michael Middleton made to leave her "mortified" at Wimbledon. 

When the Duchess, who stepped out in a gorgeous polka dot dress with a nostalgic nod to Prince George to watch Cameron Norrie play at Wimbledon 2022 this week, attended with her father in 2017, he made an awkward blunder when meeting tennis pro Tim Henman. 

Revealing that Michael got Tim's name wrong when they were introduced to him, tennis lover Kate told the BBC at the time, "My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play.

Proving that embarrassing parent moments don't stop just because you're grown up, Kate added, "My dad said very coolly: 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"

Kate was spotted blowing a kiss to her parents as they arrived at Wimbledon on Tuesday, leaving fans cooing over her sweet bond with them. 

Kate opened up about her close relationship with mum Carole and dad Michael during her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020. 

Speaking about her childhood growing up in Berkshire, the royal mum-of-three recalled, "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family."

Reflecting on everything Carole and Michael did for her, sister Pippa and brother James, Kate added, "My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us.

"They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the sideline shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together."

