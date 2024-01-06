This heartwarming moment between Princess Charlotte and this royal relative has gone viral

A touching moment between Princess Charlotte and her cousin, Mia Tindall, from Christmas has gone viral on TikTok.

Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, might be royals, but like all young children, they enjoy spending time with each other and their family members. From the adorable sibling moment they shared in an unseen snap to King Charles’ “very close relationship” with his grandchildren, the royals are close. And, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children get on well with their cousins, too.

In fact, one moment between Charlotte and Mia Tindall has gone viral on social media.

As is tradition, the Royal Family went to their usual church service on Christmas Day, before greeting members of the public afterwards. And well-wishers brought plenty of gifts with them for the royals, with the younger generation excited to see the wealth of presents, like toys and flowers, on offer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One member of the public captured a moment in which Mia, nine, saw a fellow well-wisher trying to hand eight-year-old Charlotte flowers, and got her cousin’s attention. However, Charlotte told Mia, “You take them,” as Mia gracefully took the flowers while smiling. Also in the footage, George showed Louis the teddy bear he received.

The member of the public shared the footage on TikTok , where it’s had millions of views and almost half a million likes.

And royal fans loved it. One described Charlotte and Mia as “so cute,” while another praised William and Kate, explaining that the way George received the teddy “shows they are raising him to be humble.” Another said, “This is going to be the best version of the monarchy to watch growing up. They are so tight with each other!”

This wasn’t the only cute moment Mia – the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Anne’s granddaughter – shared with her cousins, however. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Louis , four years her junior, during the Christmas walk too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it’s not just her relatives who Charlotte gets on well with. Apparently, she’s rather popular at school – in part down to her parents. William and Kate often take part in school activities, and attended the Christmas fair last month. They were seen queuing up for tombola tickets with the rest of the parents.

And a source said, “Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular.”