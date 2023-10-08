Princess Charlotte has grown into ‘quite a confident young lady’ thanks to brilliant female ‘role models’ within the Royal Family
“She will no doubt be looking to her mother and other women in the family as role models”
Princess Charlotte has lots of influential women to look up to within the Royal Family and one royal expert believes that it's these strong female 'role models' who have helped her grow up into ‘quite a confident young lady.’
- From her mother Kate Middleton to her cousin Lady Louise Windsor, the young Charlotte has many people to learn from and 'emulate' as she continues to grow up.
The past year has seen Princess Charlotte step out for royal engagements and celebrations more so than ever. As third in the royal line of succession, she showed the world how she is modernising the idea of being a ‘spare to support the heir’ at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, demonstrated that she's ‘becoming a standout star’ of the Royal Family during King Charles III's Coronation, and won the hearts of royal fans during her Wimbledon appearance this summer.
At just eight-years-old, the royal youngster, who King Charles has revealed he hopes will 'look after' him when 'he's very old,' is already proving herself to be a valuable member of The Firm. While this might be a surprise for many due to Charlotte's tender age, for one royal expert at least, it's no surprise.
That's because Charlotte has so many strong female characters in her life despite being the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. This fact, according to the expert, is why we can expect Charlotte to only grow more in 'confidence' as she learns from the range of 'role models' in her life.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared, "Charlotte strikes me as quite a confident young lady but, with two brothers, she will no doubt be looking to her mother and other women in the family as role models.
"All three children have a claim to think of themselves as pretty special to their parents: George because he is the heir, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest.
"Charlotte is reaching the age when she can really appreciate her mother’s sense of style and they can share 'girlie' moments together. Catherine also provides the perfect role model for how to behave as a senior member of the royal family."
There are also plenty of other strong female relatives for the young Charlotte to look up to within her family, especially her aunt Duchess Sophie and cousin Lady Louise.
"Similarly, I’m sure Great Aunt Sophie is fun to be around and is someone Charlotte could emulate," Bond said. "And then there’s Lady Louise, a lovely girl who is incredibly down to earth. She worked in a garden centre, is very sporty and is closer in age to Charlotte.
"So, although she’s the only daughter in her own family, there are plenty of royal role models for her to follow."
It's not just Bond who believes Charlotte is spoiled for choice when it comes to female role models. Body language expert Judi James previously pointed out how Charlotte idolises her aunt Princess Beatrice and could be seen 'gazing up at her' in a move that suggested the older woman was one of Charlotte's 'favourite royal friends.'
Judi James told The Express, "The pose where little Princess Charlotte gazed up at her ‘auntie Beatrice’ at Eugenie’s wedding showed Beatrice could well be Charlotte’s favourite royal friend.
"There was an even more touching moment between the two at Philip’s memorial service. Beatrice was overcome by emotion during the service, weeping loudly and even hiding her entire face behind her hymn sheet at one point.
"It was little Charlotte who looked back from the front row with an expression of concern, prompting Beatrice to offer a small smile and nod of thanks to reassure Charlotte she was okay."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
