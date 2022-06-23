Why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, according to her former chef

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)
A royal chef reveals that it’s ‘no surprise’ that the Queen has moved permanently to Windsor, claiming she was never very fond of Buckingham Palace.

As the Queen starts the transition to becoming more of a ‘virtual Queen’ amid her health struggles and continues to take audiences from the comfort of Windsor Castle - a former royal chef reveals why the Queen was keen to move from Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace is the traditional home of the monarch, with Prince Charles reportedly determined to make it his main residence when he becomes King. However, it is just one of the many royal residences, with the Queen choosing to move permanently to Windsor Castle, following the death of her husband Prince Philip and her recent health struggles.

This major move has not come as a surprise to former royal chef, Darren McGrady, as he reveals why the Queen ‘never really liked’ Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Speaking to Coffee Friend, (opens in new tab) McGrady said,  “It’s no surprise the Queen has moved to Windsor, she’s never really liked the palace, it’s always been the office to the Queen.

"The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle, she can’t wait to get back there. She loves it there, so it’s no surprise she’s moved there permanently."

A general view of people on The Long Walk and Windsor Castle, with Queen Elizabeth II in residence, on May 08, 2020 in Windsor, United Kingdom.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

Detailing the reasons why Windsor is her majesty’s preferred residence, McGrady remarked that it’s far more relaxed there, adding, “The Queen can go out, walk the dogs, go out and see the horses in the back garden. For the Queen, it’s always been dogs and horses first.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts during an audience with Switzerland's President Ignazio Cassis (unseen) at Windsor Castle, west of London on April 28, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP )

Another factor is that her family is close by at Windsor, with Prince William and Kate announcing their move from Kensington Palace to the Windsor estate, for a ‘quieter’ family life.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

