The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon

The Queen was presented with a bottle of expensive whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she paid a visit for Holyrood Week.

Her Majesty has been putting her best foot forward during her Scotland visit, even having an audience with Nicola Sturgeon.

It was during this meeting that the Queen was given a rather boozy gift.

The Queen has been enjoying Holyrood Week, after making the trip to Scotland following an anxious wait to decide whether she was well enough to attend. Now her exciting trip has been capped off with a special boozy gift from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Royal fans have all been saying the same thing about Her Majesty’s appearance, all complimenting her on how well she seems, amid her ongoing ‘episodic mobility issues’.

Some eagle-eyed onlookers even spotted that she wasn’t relying on her walking stick as much during her visit.

Following on from the Ceremony of the Keys, where the Queen received the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh, the monarch had a special audience with Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It is traditional for the Queen to have an audience with the Scottish First Minister during Holyrood Week.

Wearing a lovely pink and white floral gown and showing off her new hairdo, the Queen was presented with a bottle of Blue Label Whiskey.

The famous whiskey can retail between £150 - £200, though sadly the monarch may not be able to enjoy a tipple, after being advised by doctors to give up alcohol.

That being said, Her Majesty has taken up horse-riding again, after being told to avoid her favourite pass time following her health concerns. So she may actually be able to enjoy a glass or two of the special Scotch whisky.

Blue Label (opens in new tab) features hints of spice, honey and vanilla and boasts flavours of caramel, hazelnuts and dark chocolate with a smokey finish. Only one in 10,000 casks make the cut, so it’s a very impressive gift indeed.