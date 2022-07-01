The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon

The Queen was presented with a bottle of pricey whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The Queen Nicola Sturgeon - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 28, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II has travelled to Scotland for a week of royal events.
(Image credit: Getty Images / JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The Queen was presented with a bottle of expensive whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she paid a visit for Holyrood Week. 

The Queen has been enjoying Holyrood Week, after making the trip to Scotland following an anxious wait to decide whether she was well enough to attend. Now her exciting trip has been capped off with a special boozy gift from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Royal fans have all been saying the same thing about Her Majesty’s appearance, all complimenting her on how well she seems, amid her ongoing ‘episodic mobility issues’. 

Some eagle-eyed onlookers even spotted that she wasn’t relying on her walking stick as much during her visit.

Following on from the Ceremony of the Keys, where the Queen received the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh, the monarch had a special audience with Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. 

It is traditional for the Queen to have an audience with the Scottish First Minister during Holyrood Week.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Wearing a lovely pink and white floral gown and showing off her new hairdo, the Queen was presented with a bottle of Blue Label Whiskey.

The famous whiskey can retail between £150 - £200, though sadly the monarch may not be able to enjoy a tipple, after being advised by doctors to give up alcohol.

That being said, Her Majesty has taken up horse-riding again, after being told to avoid her favourite pass time following her health concerns. So she may actually be able to enjoy a glass or two of the special Scotch whisky.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) greets Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 29, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)

Blue Label (opens in new tab) features hints of spice, honey and vanilla and boasts flavours of caramel, hazelnuts and dark chocolate with a smokey finish. Only one in 10,000 casks make the cut, so it’s a very impressive gift indeed.

Explore More
The Queen
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.