The Queen's special honour for Kate Middleton that shows their true bond

The Queen's special honour for Kate Middleton signifies the close relationship they have

The Queen's special honour for Kate
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

The Queen's decision to bestow a particularly special honour on Kate Middleton signifies just how close their bond is, a royal expert says. 

Kate Middleton has been given a Royal Family Order by the Queen, a special honour reserved for select women within The Firm

A Royal Family Order isn't an official royal title, but it is given to members of the monarchy who the Queen deems to have been of great support to her. 

According to a royal expert, the Queen's decision to bestow the honour on Duchess Catherine reflects just how close their relationship is. 

The Queen's special honour for Kate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, explained how the Queen's special honour for Kate is Her Majesty's way of thanking her for all she does. 

Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, Joe said, "It’s something that is only given to the female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen. 

"So, not every member, not every female member of the royal family has got it but Kate now has."

The Queen's special honour for Kate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William and the three Cambridge children are reportedly moving away from life in London's Kensington Palace to reside in Berkshire's Adelaide Cottage, in order to be nearer the Queen. 

The relocation will mean the family will swap their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment for a four-bedroom home with no live in staff. 

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," a royal source is said to have told The Sun, sharing an insight into the Cambridges' change of home. 

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer," the insider added.

Explore More
Kate Middleton The Queen
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.