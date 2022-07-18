The Queen's special honour for Kate Middleton that shows their true bond

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's decision to bestow a particularly special honour on Kate Middleton signifies just how close their bond is, a royal expert says.

The Queen is believed to have expressed her "great trust" in her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, by giving her a special royal family honour.

Her Majesty is believed to be relying on Kate and Prince William more and more to take a lead in the monarchy as she takes on less responsibility amid her struggles with "episodic mobility issues".

Kate Middleton has been given a Royal Family Order by the Queen, a special honour reserved for select women within The Firm.

A Royal Family Order isn't an official royal title, but it is given to members of the monarchy who the Queen deems to have been of great support to her.

According to a royal expert, the Queen's decision to bestow the honour on Duchess Catherine reflects just how close their relationship is.

Editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, explained how the Queen's special honour for Kate is Her Majesty's way of thanking her for all she does.

Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, Joe said, "It’s something that is only given to the female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen.

"So, not every member, not every female member of the royal family has got it but Kate now has."

Kate Middleton, Prince William and the three Cambridge children are reportedly moving away from life in London's Kensington Palace to reside in Berkshire's Adelaide Cottage, in order to be nearer the Queen.

The relocation will mean the family will swap their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment for a four-bedroom home with no live in staff.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," a royal source is said to have told The Sun, sharing an insight into the Cambridges' change of home.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer," the insider added.