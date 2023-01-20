The Queen's confusingly sassy reply when Harry asked her if he could marry Meghan revealed

Prince Harry has revealed Queen Elizabeth II's confusing answer to his request for permission to marry Meghan Markle, admitting that he felt like a 'muppet' when he finally understood his grandmother's words.

The Duke of Sussex raised the important subject with His Majesty during a shooting trip in Sandringham, believing that the environment would heighten the chances of the monarch being in 'a good mood.'

Prince Harry has admitted that he felt like a 'muppet' after asking Queen Elizabeth II for permission to marry Meghan Markle, having initially misunderstood his royal grandmother's 'cryptic' response.

Writing in his bombshell new memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounts the private conversation he shared with Her Majesty in 2017 about proposing to the former Suits star. He explains that he chose to broach the topic on a shooting trip at Sandringham because he believed that the Queen would be in a 'good mood' and presumably, more likely to give her blessing to the engagement.

"I've been told that I have to ask your permission before I can propose," the 38-year-old said to the monarch, according to his recollection. It was at this moment that the Queen apparently replied, "You have to?", prompting Harry to confirm that other members of the Royal Family had briefed him to do so.

After an "agonisingly long pause", the Queen said, "Well, then I suppose I have to say yes."

However, Harry didn't initially understand what Her Majesty had meant by this response.

"I didn't get it," the royal writes. "Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic? Was she indulging in a bit of wordplay?

"I'd never known Granny to do any wordplay and this would be a surpassingly bizarre moment (not to mention widely inconvenient) for her to start, but maybe she just saw the chance to play off my unfortunate use of the word 'have' and couldn't resist."

After mulling it over in his head, Harry came to the dawning realization that the Queen's response was - to his immense relief - a confirmation of her approval. Feeling like a 'muppet', he thanked her and said told her it was "fabulous."

Harry would end up proposing to Meghan in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, popping the big question with a diamond engagement ring (designed by the duke himself!) while surrounded by electric candles. The A-list couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and married in a lavish ceremony in St. George's Castle at Windsor Castle the following May.