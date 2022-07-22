The Queen’s garden has these unexpected magical features 'to remember loved ones'
The Queen's garden in Sandringham has had a unique makeover.
The Queen's garden on the Sandringham Estate has these unexpected features 'to remember loved ones' following a makeover to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.
- The Queen's Norfolk residency has a stunning butterfly meadow and hidden waterfall.
- Her Majesty is spending summer in Balmoral but that hasn't stopped gardeners from installing a magical feature.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after 'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement (opens in new tab).
The Queen's Sandringham Estate is awash with 2,500 butterflies as part of a new installation to mark the Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) and 'to remember loved ones'.
This year the Queen celebrated her 70th year on the throne and to mark the momentous occasion at her Norfolk royal residence, a huge Butterfly Meadow has been installed within the grounds for visitors to enjoy this summer.
The incredible display, forms a sea of striking blue butterflies and is expected to be on display until September 1, 2022 and is a fitting place for guests to remember loved ones - like the Queen who mourned the death of Prince Philip (opens in new tab).
It comes after the Queen popped by to Norfolk (opens in new tab) following her Holyrood visit earlier this month.
The official Instagram account for the Sandringham Estate shared a clip of the magnificent creation and uploaded it to its Insta-story with the caption, "The 'Butterfly Meadow' of 2,500 butterflies is now on display in the Gardens until 1 September."
The collaboration with The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House is designed to be a "stop, reflect and take a moment to remember loved ones and those close to us" as visitors prepare to walk through the gates this summer.
The post reads, "Handcrafted by local blacksmith, Nigel Barnett of Fransham Forge, over 2,500 steel model Butterflies are now on display in “The Dell” for visitors to see as part of their Gardens admission from the 16 July - 1 September. The butterflies are painted blue in the style of the silver-studded blue butterfly, a species which can be found in Norfolk, echoing the poppy installation at the Tower of London."
The Hospice has shared details of its fundraiser on its Instagram page where members of the public can donate a minimum of £25 per butterfly to reserve a butterfly and in doing so they get to visit the gardens for free of charge.
It explains, "If you have donated and reserved a butterfly you can use the ticket emailed to you to visit the gardens and view the installation free of charge. It isn’t necessary to book in advance, but you can do so if you wish on the Sandringham website using the code BUTTERFLY2. "If you do book ahead, please be sure to bring your proof of purchase with you to ensure that are not charged on the day."
Before thanking its supporters for their generosity.
The Queen's gardens also boasts an enchanting waterfall on its upper lake and it's tranquility can be seen in the clip below...
To reserve your butterfly, please donate below or call us on 01485 601701. 100% of the proceeds raised will go directly to The Norfolk Hospice (opens in new tab) website.
