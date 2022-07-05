The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip

The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week

Queen's relaxing getaway - Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30, 2022.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow/WPA Pool)
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week.

Her Majesty delighted royal fans as she put her best foot forward during her Scotland visit. Not only debuting a brand new haircut but prompting fans to compliment her on her healthier appearance, following her struggles with ‘episodic mobility issues’.

During her trip, she enjoyed a visit from First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who gifted her with an impressive bottle of whisky. She also attended the historic Ceremony of the Keys alongside Sophie Wessex, where she received the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh, which left the monarch beaming.

Now though, she has headed to her Norfolk Estate. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen would be traveling directly from Scotland to Sandringham, for a much-deserved break.

Her countryside home holds a lot of special memories for the 96-year-old, as it’s where the Firm traditionally spends Christmas and is one of her favourite residences. It’s also a stone's throw away from Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall. 

The Cambridges are said to be ‘seriously considering’ a move to Windsor, which is the Queen's main residence, to be close to her.

Her Majesty exceeded expectations during Holyrood week, not only managing to walk unaided during some of her outings but by appearing at all scheduled events.

This comes after a number of cancellations including Royal Ascot and all of Buckingham Palace’s traditional garden parties, with her role being officially ‘scaled back’ as she makes the move to becoming a more 'virtual Queen'.

