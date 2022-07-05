The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week
- The Queen delighted fans as she stepped out alongside Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex for Holyrood Week
- Her Majesty looked to be in good spirits and beamed throughout her trip and how now made the journey to Sandringham to rest
- This royal news comes after Kate Middleton’s thoughtful treat from Prince William after the Cambridge kids are in bed has been revealed
Her Majesty delighted royal fans as she put her best foot forward during her Scotland visit. Not only debuting a brand new haircut but prompting fans to compliment her on her healthier appearance, following her struggles with ‘episodic mobility issues’.
During her trip, she enjoyed a visit from First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who gifted her with an impressive bottle of whisky. She also attended the historic Ceremony of the Keys alongside Sophie Wessex, where she received the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh, which left the monarch beaming.
Now though, she has headed to her Norfolk Estate. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen would be traveling directly from Scotland to Sandringham, for a much-deserved break.
Her countryside home holds a lot of special memories for the 96-year-old, as it’s where the Firm traditionally spends Christmas and is one of her favourite residences. It’s also a stone's throw away from Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.
The Cambridges are said to be ‘seriously considering’ a move to Windsor, which is the Queen's main residence, to be close to her.
Her Majesty exceeded expectations during Holyrood week, not only managing to walk unaided during some of her outings but by appearing at all scheduled events.
This comes after a number of cancellations including Royal Ascot and all of Buckingham Palace’s traditional garden parties, with her role being officially ‘scaled back’ as she makes the move to becoming a more 'virtual Queen'.
