Prince Harry’s ‘panic’ as he tries to make ‘late minute’ changes to memoir

Prince Harry is said to be ‘panicking’ over changes he wants to make to his memoir after fears some passages could be deemed ‘insensitive’ in the wake of Her Majesty, The Queen’s death.

The Duke of Sussex’s hotly anticipated memoir will reportedly be released before the end of the year.

However, the book could face delays as Prince Harry is said to be ‘panicking’ and trying to make final changes to its contents following the Queen’s death.

Following the Queen’s state funeral (opens in new tab), Prince Harry is said to be ‘panicking’ over his memoir’s upcoming release date (opens in new tab) and pushing for ‘last-minute’ changes.

Despite facing delays over its ‘truth bombs’ (opens in new tab) earlier this year, Harry’s controversial book has now reportedly been ‘signed off’ and is ready for release. However, an insider now claims that in the wake of the Queen’s death, which saw the Sussexes reunite with the royal family, Harry is now scrambling to make amendments.

After returning to the US (opens in new tab) on September 20th, a source told the Sun (opens in new tab), that Harry is pushing for changes to his book - which is being published by Penguin, amid fears that some of its passages could be deemed ‘insensitive,’ following his grandmother’s death.

The source told the publication, “The publishers paid $20 million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world. But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted."

The insider also adds that regardless of Harry’s plea, there are no ‘guarantees’ that the changes will be made, as the book has already been signed off.

They said that the final draft has been given the green light, “and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year,

“But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.”

The stakes are now higher than ever in regards to the memoir, as another new book has now claimed that King Charles will read Harry’s book first (opens in new tab), before deciding on whether Archie and Lilibet will be granted royal titles.