The Queen is reunited with Prince Philip as Royal Family share first image of her final resting place

The Royal Family shares the first image of late Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place as she’s buried alongside her family and husband.

HM The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20, 2007
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim Graham )
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

The first photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone has been shared with the public, surrounded by symbolic wreaths from the Royal Family.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral (opens in new tab), the Royal Family has shared the first image of her Majesty’s final resting place, surrounded by floral wreaths, baring handwritten notes from her family.

The late Queen has been laid to rest at St George’s Chapel, alongside her parents King George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her beloved husband of 73 years (opens in new tab), the Duke of Edinburgh, plus the ashes of her late sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002.

The hand-crafted stone, which is made from black marble, features all of their names (except Princess Margaret, who has her own memorial stone within the chapel) inscribed with brass inlays, with the star of Most Noble Order of the Garter clearly visible in the centre of the ledger.

The new image was shared on the royal family’s official Instagram, with a caption that read, “A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

The photograph shows the ledger surrounded by floral wreaths, including what looks to be the Queen’s coffin wreath in the foreground. The colourful display features flowers taken from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove and carried a handwritten note from King Charles that reads, ‘In loving and devoted memory.’

The floral arrangement’s all carried symbolic meanings (opens in new tab), including cuttings of Mrtyle - which the Queen carried in her wedding bouquet and sprigs of Rosemary, which represent remembrance.

Pallbearers from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, into St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her Committal Service on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Among the other white and blue wreaths visible, is said to be one from the Prince and Princess of Wales, also baring a handwritten tribute to the late Majesty.

Royal mourners were deeply touched by the photo, with many taking to the comments to thank the family for sharing something so ‘personal’ with them.

One wrote, “Thank you for sharing this, very personal. Now they are all together again.”

While another member of the public commented, “This is so beautiful! All together forever.”

