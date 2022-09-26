The Queen is reunited with Prince Philip as Royal Family share first image of her final resting place

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The first photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone has been shared with the public, surrounded by symbolic wreaths from the Royal Family.

Following the intimate Committal Service, the Queen has been laid to rest at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The late monarch has been buried alongside her husband and beloved husband, with the first photograph of the new, hand-crafted ledger stone shared with the public.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral (opens in new tab), the Royal Family has shared the first image of her Majesty’s final resting place, surrounded by floral wreaths, baring handwritten notes from her family.

The late Queen has been laid to rest at St George’s Chapel, alongside her parents King George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her beloved husband of 73 years (opens in new tab), the Duke of Edinburgh, plus the ashes of her late sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002.

The hand-crafted stone, which is made from black marble, features all of their names (except Princess Margaret, who has her own memorial stone within the chapel) inscribed with brass inlays, with the star of Most Noble Order of the Garter clearly visible in the centre of the ledger.

The new image was shared on the royal family’s official Instagram, with a caption that read, “A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

The photograph shows the ledger surrounded by floral wreaths, including what looks to be the Queen’s coffin wreath in the foreground. The colourful display features flowers taken from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove and carried a handwritten note from King Charles that reads, ‘In loving and devoted memory.’

The floral arrangement’s all carried symbolic meanings (opens in new tab), including cuttings of Mrtyle - which the Queen carried in her wedding bouquet and sprigs of Rosemary, which represent remembrance.

Among the other white and blue wreaths visible, is said to be one from the Prince and Princess of Wales, also baring a handwritten tribute to the late Majesty.

Royal mourners were deeply touched by the photo, with many taking to the comments to thank the family for sharing something so ‘personal’ with them.

One wrote, “Thank you for sharing this, very personal. Now they are all together again.”

While another member of the public commented, “This is so beautiful! All together forever.”