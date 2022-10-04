Prince Harry and Meghan's 'stunning' couple portraits leave royal fans swooning

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle portraits taken at the One Young World Summit have been shared and fans can't get enough of these powerful snaps.

Following The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the One Young World Summit, two new portraits have been shared of the couple.

The photographs see the pair standing together, with one image taken in color and the other in black and white just "moments" before the event.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after King Charles and Queen Consort opted for matching autumnal shades for their first official joint engagements since the mourning period ended (opens in new tab) .

Royal fans have been left swooning over two new portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, taken by photographer Misan Harriman. The photos were snapped just "moments" before they attended the One Young World Summit in September, where Meghan wowed in a red jumpsuit (opens in new tab) and delivered the keynote address.

The two photos feature the couple standing together, with one shot in color and the other in black and white. Harriman’s work is clearly a favorite of the couples, as Harriman was also the first to photograph Harry and Meghan with their two children Archie (opens in new tab)and Lilibet (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The first of the images, shared on Harriman’s Instagram page, shows off Meghan’s iconic bright red jumpsuit in all its glory and sees her holding Harry’s hand - who is standing slightly behind her and smiling.

The second photo, shot in black and white, shows the royal couple's side profiles and was taken just before they entered the opening ceremony. Harry and Meghan can again be seen holding hands as they waited behind the scenes of the event, just seconds before being applauded on stage.

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Following the release of the new snaps, fans were quick to praise Harriman, complimenting everything from the lighting of the photos to just how comfortable the couple looks.

“What a stunning picture, you bring out something in them for sure. It is a level of comfort, trust and respect. Well done sir! ❤️” one fan declared.

While others were enamored with the couple themselves, with a second person commenting, “Absolutely stunning.”

“What a beautiful & STRONG picture," another fan wrote admiringly.

A third Instagram user then remarked, “I mean, fave power couple 🔥”

The release of Prince Harry and Meghan's couple portraits comes just hours after King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort posed alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales for their first official portrait (opens in new tab) in their new royal roles.