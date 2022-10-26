The unexpected kids TV show the Queen loved and once dubbed 'ingenious'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been revealed that the Queen was fond of iconic kids' TV show, Art Attack, as its former presenter Neil Buchanan recalls the time she dubbed one of his crafts 'ingenious'.

The Queen was patron to a number of creative organizations and charities, so it’s only natural that she would have an eye for art.

Now, former Art Attack host, Neil Buchanan has recalled his ‘wonderful’ meeting with the Queen, revealing that she was actually a fan of the show.

Among Queen Elizabeth’s many hobbies, from walking her corgis (opens in new tab) to horse riding, which is now Princess Charlotte’s newest obsession (opens in new tab), she was also a fan of arts and crafts! In fact, she once paid a visit to HIT Entertainment, the filming studio of Art Attack and met the show's host, Neil Buchanan.

The show’s presenter from 1990 to 2007 has recalled the ‘big moment’ he met the monarch and discovered she was a fan of his.

He told Metro (opens in new tab), "There was an Art Attack room where we set everything up and there were a couple of us there to meet her. She was fantastic, she was just so brilliant."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

He then detailed the moment that the Queen spotted one of the show’s iconic crafts in the room, a Disney-esque castle, made from toilet rolls.

He said, “"She said to me, 'Well, this is very lovely. This is fantastic. What is it actually made of?'"

Neil hilariously admitted that he paused and worried if he was allowed to say ‘loo roll’ to the Queen, but decided to just go for it. He said, "I took a deep breath and I said ‘loo roll’, and she looked at me and I thought here it comes! And she just went, ‘That’s ingenious!’ I’ll never forget that. That was my big moment.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Like many others who had the good fortune of meeting her Majesty, Neil also complimented her sense of humour.

"She was very funny, she laughed in the right places, and she said nice things like that, which was really cool," he said.

Broadcasting legend David Attenborough has even shared similar sentiments, saying that the thing he will remember most about her is her ‘most precious laugh’ (opens in new tab).