The unexpected kids TV show the Queen loved and once dubbed 'ingenious'

kids TV show the Queen loved - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II smiling on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace, in a template side by side with Art Attack's Neil Buchanan - who is pictured smiling and wearing a red 'Art Attack' jumper
It's been revealed that the Queen was fond of iconic kids' TV show, Art Attack, as its former presenter Neil Buchanan recalls the time she dubbed one of his crafts 'ingenious'.

Among Queen Elizabeth’s many hobbies, from walking her corgis (opens in new tab) to horse riding, which is now Princess Charlotte’s newest obsession (opens in new tab), she was also a fan of arts and crafts! In fact, she once paid a visit to HIT Entertainment, the filming studio of Art Attack and met the show's host, Neil Buchanan. 

The show’s presenter from 1990 to 2007 has recalled the ‘big moment’ he met the monarch and discovered she was a fan of his. 

He told Metro (opens in new tab), "There was an Art Attack room where we set everything up and there were a couple of us there to meet her. She was fantastic, she was just so brilliant."

Queen Elizabeth II smiling, in a floral blue dress at Windsor Castle (April 2022)

He then detailed the moment that the Queen spotted one of the show’s iconic crafts in the room, a Disney-esque castle, made from toilet rolls. 

He said, “"She said to me, 'Well, this is very lovely. This is fantastic. What is it actually made of?'"

Neil hilariously admitted that he paused and worried if he was allowed to say ‘loo roll’ to the Queen, but decided to just go for it. He said, "I took a deep breath and I said ‘loo roll’, and she looked at me and I thought here it comes! And she just went, ‘That’s ingenious!’ I’ll never forget that. That was my big moment.”

Queen Elizabeth II laughing, wearing a green hat and dress as she attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on July 11, 2021 in Egham, England.

Like many others who had the good fortune of meeting her Majesty, Neil also complimented her sense of humour. 

"She was very funny, she laughed in the right places, and she said nice things like that, which was really cool," he said.

Broadcasting legend David Attenborough has even shared similar sentiments, saying that the thing he will remember most about her is her ‘most precious laugh’ (opens in new tab).

