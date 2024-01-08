This clip of Prince Louis "protecting" Princess Charlotte is going viral

A clip of Prince Louis defending his big sister Princess Charlotte from 2022 is going viral, with social media users praising their sibling relationship.

Like any young siblings, Charlotte and Louis, and their big brother Prince George, have a close relationship with each other as well as some of the usual small rivalries, whether it’s George and Charlotte squabbling over the music they listen to in the morning or the three siblings sharing cute moments together .

And they’re always keen to defend and look after each other, too. Recently, a TikTok user found a clip from 2022 in which Louis, now five, displays his protective instincts over Charlotte, eight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The clip is from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which took place in June 2022. In the footage, Charlotte and Louis’ cousin, Mia Tindall, reaches over the chairs to speak to Charlotte, but Louis isn’t having it, grabbing Mia’s arm and pulling it away from his sister.

While that doesn’t appear to bother Mia, Louis then comes back more firmly, and gives his cousin’s hair a tug.

However, Louis and Mia seem to be getting on a lot better in recent weeks – particularly during the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day walk . The pair of cousins held hands as they walked together along with the rest of their family, with body language expert Judi James telling The Mirror that young Louis looked “so excited” to be a part of the event again after making his debut last year.

She continued, “Louis, like most small children on Christmas morning, looked excited but also impatient. Zara’s daughter had been given the job of anchoring his left hand while William held onto his right and even then he looked so excited he was pulling on his dad’s arm to get into the service.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

James also explained that it was quite unconventional for the cousins to be holding hands. Generally, siblings and parents hold hands at events, rather than cousins.

Meanwhile, Louis – who’s often known for his mischievous behaviour – broke another long-standing royal tradition on the walk, too. It’s traditional for young male royals to wear shorts when on official outings, with etiquette expert William Hanson telling Harper’s Bazaar that “trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.”

Generally, young upper-class boys would wear shorts, before transitioning to longer trousers around the age of seven or eight.