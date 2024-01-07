The heartwarming birthday tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share a sweet tradition on the Princess of Wales’ birthday – getting creative when it comes to mum’s gifts.

It’s well-known that the Royal Family have many different traditions, from not permitting young boys in the family to wear trousers to the famous Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. But some of their traditions aren’t unique to the royals, and they have some that many of us can relate to.

Like children up and down the country who make pasta pictures and drawings of their families for special occasions, George, Charlotte and Louis give Kate homemade gifts for her birthday each year.

We don’t know what they’re planning on gifting their mum, who turns 42 on Tuesday (January 9), this year, but one year they made a particularly huge impression with a very touching present.

In 2020, the three children made Kate a collage of some of their favourite family photos, as Closer magazine reported (via Daily Express ).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 38th birthday with a five-course meal featuring champagne, red velvet cake, and some of her closest friends. However, the highlight of the day was surely her children’s thoughtful gift.

A source said, “While this has become somewhat of a family tradition, it'll be slightly different this year - it contains photos which George and Charlotte have taken themselves.”

And not only that, but the children also gave Kate – then the Duchess of Cambridge – a children’s vegetable patch at Anmer Hall, the family’s country residence. It’s thought that they picked out their own seeds to grow in it, too.

However, you might be surprised that of all the royals who might have received the most expensive birthday card of all time, it was young George.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future King received plenty of gifts for his first birthday back in 2014, with his grandfather King Charles reportedly gifting him an £18,000 hut to play in. But, aviation company Hangar8 went above and beyond, repainting a private Bombardier Challenger jet with the message “Happy birthday Prince George,” making it the most expensive birthday ‘card’ ever at a cost of around £120,000 (just over $150k).

Other gifts he received included a real fur cloak, a skateboard, and a mini boat.