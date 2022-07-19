This is the one royal Meghan 'hated being compared' to

A royal author claims Meghan 'hated' being constantly 'compared' to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC at Government House Victoria on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,’ Tom Bower, claims Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, before stepping back as a senior royal.

So far, Bower has alleged that Meghan once almost auditioned for Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) and that the Queen was relieved that she did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral (opens in new tab). Now the investigative journalist has detailed tensions between the two Duchess’ as Meghan hated their constant comparisons.

In an extract published in the Sun, Bower said, “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image,” adding that she “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate".

Bower then wrote that Kate, on the other hand, felt Meghan was being ‘dismissive of other people’.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This is also a subject that was touched upon during Harry and Meghan’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair claimed the Palace was not protecting Meghan from negative press attention, citing it as one of the main reasons they decided to step away from the Firm and move to LA.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Harris - WPA Pool)

This comes after continued speculation over a rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, with Meghan and Kate having ‘failed to bond’ (opens in new tab) in the lead-up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. 

Reported tensions only worsened after the couple’s bombshell interview, where Meghan said it was in fact she who was made to cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress - not Kate.

Despite reuniting at the Queen's Jubilee, their distant relationship does not seem to be improving, as Prince William and Kate have quashed hopes of a brotherly get together (opens in new tab) during their US tour later in the year. 

Explore More
Meghan Markle
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.