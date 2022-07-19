This is the one royal Meghan 'hated being compared' to
A royal author claims Meghan 'hated' being constantly 'compared' to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,’ Tom Bower, claims Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, before stepping back as a senior royal.
- An extract of Bower’s new book ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’ has given an insight into Meghan’s relationship with her sister-in-law.
- Bower says Meghan resented being compared to Kate Middleton in the press and demanded Palace Officials see her point of view.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on their royal tour (opens in new tab).
So far, Bower has alleged that Meghan once almost auditioned for Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) and that the Queen was relieved that she did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral (opens in new tab). Now the investigative journalist has detailed tensions between the two Duchess’ as Meghan hated their constant comparisons.
In an extract published in the Sun, Bower said, “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image,” adding that she “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate".
Bower then wrote that Kate, on the other hand, felt Meghan was being ‘dismissive of other people’.
This is also a subject that was touched upon during Harry and Meghan’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair claimed the Palace was not protecting Meghan from negative press attention, citing it as one of the main reasons they decided to step away from the Firm and move to LA.
This comes after continued speculation over a rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, with Meghan and Kate having ‘failed to bond’ (opens in new tab) in the lead-up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
Reported tensions only worsened after the couple’s bombshell interview, where Meghan said it was in fact she who was made to cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress - not Kate.
Despite reuniting at the Queen's Jubilee, their distant relationship does not seem to be improving, as Prince William and Kate have quashed hopes of a brotherly get together (opens in new tab) during their US tour later in the year.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
M&S launch new family meals for under £2 per person with celeb chef Tom Kerridge
Marks and Spencer new meal planner aims to save you pounds when it comes to your weekly food shop...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
What time does Love Island start and finish tonight? Plus when it goes on ITV Hub
Viewers want to know what time does Love Island start and finish tonight - with different episodes often having different running times.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s latest appearance has fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness
Meghan Markle fans have noticed something different about the Duchess as during her UN appearance.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are claimed to have attributed royal tour success to 'Diana's magic'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle rejected this 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles
Meghan Markle is said to have 'rejected' the Queen and Prince Charles offer of 'reconciliation' with her father.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The reason Meghan Markle was forced to turn down a Strictly Come Dancing audition
Meghan Markle nearly auditioned for a spot on Strictly, claims a new tell-all book
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
How Queen expressed relief when Meghan couldn't make it to Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims
The Queen allegedly told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ to Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
By Anna Bailey • Last updated
-
Meghan Markle preparing for exciting US trip with Prince Harry in honor of huge moment
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be visiting New York in a matter of days as he’s set to make an important speech…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling
Meghan Markle hailed Prince Harry a 'feminist' as she detailed their reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published