We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New claims have surfaced as to why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not have a closer relationship before Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Kate and Meghan’s ability to form a close bond was hindered by Kate’s third pregnancy with Prince Louis, a royal author has claimed.

Andrew Morton reports that pregnant Kate didn’t have ‘the energy’ to bond with Meghan before she married Prince Harry.

This royal news comes after the Queen said goodbye to her summer home and moved house

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been a subject of much speculation over the years, especially around Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding. Now author Andrew Morton claims that the two failed to bond before the wedding because of Kate’s difficult third pregnancy.

Kate’s pregnancy was announced in September 2018 just months before Harry and Meghan’s engagement. Kate then gave birth to Prince Louis just weeks before their wedding day.

Reports of rift first started swirling around the royal wedding, after it was alleged that Meghan made Kate cry over the bridesmaids’ dresses – Meghan later claimed the reverse happened in the couples bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging that Duchess Catherine had brought her to tears during the row.

Now, in an updated version of ‘Meghan: The Hollywood Princess’, Andrew Morton claims Kate didn’t have time to bond with Meghan because of her pregnancy. Kate famously suffered with a severe morning sickness condition called Hyperemesis Gravidarum during her three pregnancies was often forced to miss royal appearances.

Explaining that Kate and Meghan were unable to form a close friendship during the Duchess’ pregnancy, Andrew writes, “Kate and Meghan were neither sisters nor, unlike Fergie and Diana, friends before they joined the Royal Family.

“What is more, during the build-up to Meghan’s wedding, Kate was experiencing her third difficult pregnancy and was focused on her own welfare. She did not have much energy to bond with her new neighbour.”

Morton also explained that despite happily chatting and laughing together during their public appearance at Wimbledon in 2018, there was “little opportunity” for the two to actually form a friendship “away from public events”.

He continued, “It was a practical matter as much as anything. Kate spent weekends and holidays at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk, while Meghan and Harry were approximately three hours’ drive away, living in a large, remote, rented property on the Great Tew Estate in Oxfordshire. Harry’s dream of two united happy families seemed a long way off.”