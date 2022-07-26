This photo of Prince George and the Queen has an adorable detail you probably didn't notice

Prince George has stunned fans that he looks 'same height' as his great-grandmother the Queen.

Prince George stuns fans
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Prince George has stunned fans with how much he has grown as they notice this adorable detail in a snap to mark his ninth birthday.

Prince George (opens in new tab) has stunned fans with how quick he is growing up as they spot this unexpected detail in adorable snap with the Queen.

The Cambridge youngster celebrated his ninth birthday (opens in new tab) last week, and to mark the occasion his great-grandmother the Queen shared a sweet snap (opens in new tab) of them stood together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

Shared to the Royal Family official social media pages, it was captioned, "Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!"

And surprised fans have commented on their disbelief at the child, who was aged eight at the time, being as tall as his great-grandmother. 

One fan wrote, "The fact he's the same height though.”

Another fan commented, "Anyone else shook that Prince George and The Queen are almost the same height? #PlatinumJubilee"

And a third fan noted how he's catching his mother Kate Middleton up in height, "Prince George is almost at shoulder height to his mom when she's in heels. He's not even hit puberty yet, he's gonna be super tall!"

See more

But just two years since a portrait was published on Prince George, with his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles in which he can be seen stood on a step next to Her Majesty the Queen it appears that Prince George no longer needs the height boost as he is already close to towering over the Monarch.

And in 2016 he famously stood on top of a pile of black and blue coloured blocks tied with ribbon to raise his height to take part in a professional photoshoot to mark four generations for some new stamp portraits.

See more

Photographer Ranald Mackechnie, said at the time, “He was absolutely charming, as you can see from the picture. You only have a short window of opportunity with small children, but Prince George was on good form and everyone seemed to enjoy seeing him enjoy the day.

“He was fascinated by my lights and all the kit, and he was quite happy standing on the blocks. I took maybe 80 or 100 shots, but when I saw this one I knew straight away that was it.”

See more

Prince George's 'growing sense of maturity (opens in new tab)' has also been noticed as he turned nine.

Explore More
Prince George The Queen
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.