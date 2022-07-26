This photo of Prince George and the Queen has an adorable detail you probably didn't notice

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George has stunned fans with how much he has grown as they notice this adorable detail in a snap to mark his ninth birthday.

Prince George appears to be the same height as the Queen - a detail that you probably didn't notice.

The Cambridge youngster can be seen towering next to his grandmother at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after The Queen’s birthday tribute to Prince George features iconic photo - and it’s so adorable! (opens in new tab) .

Prince George (opens in new tab) has stunned fans with how quick he is growing up as they spot this unexpected detail in adorable snap with the Queen.

The Cambridge youngster celebrated his ninth birthday (opens in new tab) last week, and to mark the occasion his great-grandmother the Queen shared a sweet snap (opens in new tab) of them stood together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Shared to the Royal Family official social media pages, it was captioned, "Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!"

And surprised fans have commented on their disbelief at the child, who was aged eight at the time, being as tall as his great-grandmother.

One fan wrote, "The fact he's the same height though.”

Another fan commented, "Anyone else shook that Prince George and The Queen are almost the same height? #PlatinumJubilee"

And a third fan noted how he's catching his mother Kate Middleton up in height, "Prince George is almost at shoulder height to his mom when she's in heels. He's not even hit puberty yet, he's gonna be super tall!"

🎂 Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! pic.twitter.com/RenASYiAsUJuly 22, 2022 See more

But just two years since a portrait was published on Prince George, with his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles in which he can be seen stood on a step next to Her Majesty the Queen it appears that Prince George no longer needs the height boost as he is already close to towering over the Monarch.

And in 2016 he famously stood on top of a pile of black and blue coloured blocks tied with ribbon to raise his height to take part in a professional photoshoot to mark four generations for some new stamp portraits.

On this day in 2016 we celebrated Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th birthday with ten new stamps which included: HM The Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and for the first time on a Royal Mail stamp, HRH Prince George of Cambridge. #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty pic.twitter.com/MNhhB2Nh2JApril 21, 2020 See more

Photographer Ranald Mackechnie, said at the time, “He was absolutely charming, as you can see from the picture. You only have a short window of opportunity with small children, but Prince George was on good form and everyone seemed to enjoy seeing him enjoy the day.

“He was fascinated by my lights and all the kit, and he was quite happy standing on the blocks. I took maybe 80 or 100 shots, but when I saw this one I knew straight away that was it.”

Nice picture w/ great grandmother TQ. ❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday Prince George from Los Angeles Ca. Hope to see another picture like these..@KensingtonRoyal @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/UApqOSYtcKJuly 22, 2022 See more

Prince George's 'growing sense of maturity (opens in new tab)' has also been noticed as he turned nine.