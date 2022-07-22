Prince George’s ‘growing sense of maturity’ explained as he celebrates his 9th birthday
Body language expert, Judi James claims we’re seeing the young prince ‘unfurl’ with a 'growing sense of maturity'.
A body language expert claims we’re seeing the young Prince George ‘unfurl’ and grow with ‘confidence’ as he marks his 9th birthday.
- The young prince has made a number of royal appearances since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, delighting fans with his bond with his siblings and his resemblance to his dad.
- Now, body language expert Judi James claims that this is just the beginning, as we see his ‘growing sense of maturity’ unfurl.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after reports that Prince Harry’s ‘fun uncle’ bond has 'suffered' following the ‘rift’ with Prince William (opens in new tab)
Body language expert, Judi James claims we’re seeing a ‘growing sense of maturity’ in Prince George, as he celebrates his 9th birthday (opens in new tab).
The eldest of the Cambridge kids, marked the day with a lovely candid beach portrait (opens in new tab), taken by his mother, Kate Middleton during their family summer holiday. The photo, which was posted to Prince William and Kate’s Instagram page, delighted royal fans, with many remarking on how quickly he is growing up and his uncanny resemblance to his dad.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Now, body language expert Judi James claims this is only the beginning, as we are all witnessing George's confidence and maturity ‘unfurl’ before our eyes.
Speaking to the Express, Judi James (opens in new tab) compared Prince George’s recent outings to his first appearance at the Euros. She said, “Royal fans have shared every moment of George’s life as a child but the boy we saw at the Euros was clearly a fledgling prince and since then we have watched him unfurl in that specific role while still showing signs of his cheeky, fun-loving side.”
She added “The biggest revelation at the Euros came with the seat positioning and the spatial behaviours.
“Prior to that event, we’d seen George holding his dad’s hand and sticking to his side but suddenly, in front of the hugest crowd, he was sitting in the middle between William and Kate, with a large spatial gap on either side.”
This change in Prince George is even present in his relationship with his parents and siblings, as it was revealed that he is a ‘very protective (opens in new tab)’ older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Source even revealed that he goes out of his way to help his mother with household chores.
His growing independence was also evident in his latest outing with his parents to Wimbledon (opens in new tab), where he mirrored Prince William in a smart suit, and shook the hand of tennis pro Novak Djokovic.
Judi remarked that since last year, “we have seen much more depth to George as well as a growing sense of maturity when it comes to some quite challenging royal events.”
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
