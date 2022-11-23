This Strictly Come Dancing star surprises fans by attending King Charles' State banquet at Buckingham Palace

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe surprised fans when he revealed he was a guest at King Charles III's State banquet.

Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe attended King Charles III's State banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The professional dancer was an unlikely guest at the royal event attended by other members of the Royal Family and the South African President.

King Charles III invited Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe to join him and others at the State banquet held to welcome the South African President.

The lavish dinner saw 160 guests and members of the Royal Family including the Prince and Princess of Wales plus the Earl and Countess of Wessex join King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort for their first State banquet as the new Monarchs.

Camilla turned heads as she honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with 'gorgeous' sentimental jewels as she and Charles welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The glittering white-tie banquet was held in Buckingham Palace and among the surprise guests was Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe, who is competing in this year's show with Ellie Taylor.

But the Ballroom and Latin professional dancer took time out from rehearsals ahead of this weekend's show to enjoy the rare experience and he couldn't resist sharing some videos and photographs from the glitzy evening.

He captioned the images, "A man’s gift makes room for him and brings him before the great. 👑"

One of the images shows the dancer dressed the nines in a crisp tuxedo, while a second photo featured his invitation from the palace, which read in part, "The Lord Chamberlain has received His Majesty's command to invite Mr. Johannes Radebe to a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace."

He later shared a clip of the view from his car outside the palace showing the lights lit on the royal residence.

And both Strictly co-stars and fans were delighted with his surprise invitation.

Strictly's It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara put, "Royalty knows royalty 👑"

Oti Mabuse commented, "Love the so much for you ❤️"

While one fan put, "You are amazing & so deserve to go. You will look very smart in your black suit & white dickie bow tie. Have a fabulous evening. Xxx 😘💙🖤👏👏👍"

It comes after it was reported that the royals were in discussions to host Strictly from the ballroom at Buckingham Palace.