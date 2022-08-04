GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The countdown to the start of Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) is on and as the celebrity contestants are slowly revealed by the BBC, fans are wondering who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly 2021 (opens in new tab) saw EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis (opens in new tab) and Giovanni Pernice walk away with the glitterball trophy and a new batch of celebrities are about to get their dancing shoes in the hope of impressing the Judges - Shirley Ballas (opens in new tab), Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse (opens in new tab) and Anton Du Beke (opens in new tab), to be top of the leaderboard.

The show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary, has a four new professional dancers (opens in new tab) making it the biggest casting ever - with 20 dancing pairs, as we look at which famous faces have been confirmed so far...

Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Kym Marsh

The second contestant to be confirmed is Kym Marsh. The 46 year-old actor, television presenter and singer will be swapping her Morning Live (opens in new tab)! scripts for some dancing tips as she prepares to take to the dance floor.

Speaking about why she entered the show, Kym Marsh said, “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Kym, who tied the knot to Scott Ratcliff (opens in new tab), has won awards for her acting - after scooping Best Newcomer at both the National Television Awards and British Soap Awards for her role as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, so she will have her eye on the glitterball.

And as formerly one-fifth of Popstars Hear'Say, Kym is no stranger to dance routines - recently she's taken to the stage as Alex in Fatal Attraction and is preparing to star in the revival of BBC One drama Waterloo Road.

But she recently opened up about suffering from anxiety and panic attacks (opens in new tab). Let's hope her nerves don't get the better of her.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Will Mellor

The first celebrity contestant announced for Strictly is actor Will Mellor (opens in new tab). The news was revealed to viewers on BBC Breakfast on BBC One. For anyone who missed the live announcement, Will took to his Instagram to share the news to his followers.

He said, "I'm going to be on Strictly. I know...proper out of my comfort zone. I'm terrified, frightened and a few other words I could say, but if you know me, I don't take myself that seriously but I am going to give it a right good go.

"Life is about stepping out of your comfort zone and doing things that scare you and creating memories and you've just got to grab life sometimes so I'm doing it, I'm getting involved. Get behind me cause I'm in for a ride!"

(Image credit: BBC Pictues)

Who are the presenters on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

The presenters of Strictly Come Dancing are Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (opens in new tab). The female duo will return to screens when filming starts on September 7th. t’s been reported that Prince Charles and Camilla are actually planning to host the beloved BBC programme for a live episode inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. With rumours of a possible royal competing in the show.

The remaining celebrities will be announced in due course, and we will update you as soon as the names are released.

