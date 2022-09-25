GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ellie Taylor has made her debut as one of the contestants starring in Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab), with many fans of the show falling in love with her for more than just her dance moves. Here we answer the question; Who is Ellie Taylor's husband and does she have kids?

Ellie Taylor, 38, is an extremely busy woman. The comedian, TV personality, actor, and writer has appeared on several hit comedy shows, including Show Me the Funny, 8 Out of 10 Cats (opens in new tab), Fake Reaction, Mock the Week, The Mash Report and Plebs.

As well as presenting the TV classic Snog Marry Avoid?, she has hosted various shows on Heart Radio, appeared on Live at the Apollo and has written and performed five stand-up comedy shows: Elliementary (2015), Infidelliety (2016), This Guy (2017–2018), Cravings (2019), and Don't Got This.

As if she wasn't already strapped for time, since 2020, she has appeared in the hit US comedy series Ted Lasso (opens in new tab) as Sassy, and in 2021, she published her first book, My Child and Other Mistakes - Like we said, she is an extremely busy woman.

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

So far this year, Ellie has been co-hosting Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down and has just made her debut as one of 15 stars competing in this year's BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing.

When it was announced that she would be taking part in the show, she told the BBC, “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins!

“I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly superfan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

A post shared by Phil Black (@philblackcnn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Ellie Taylor's husband?

Ellie Taylor is married to Phil Black, an CNN International reporter. The pair tied the knot in 2014 at a small, private ceremony in London where they were joined by their close friends and family.

Phil is one of CNN's top journalists and has has made his name covering some of the biggest stories in recent history, from the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 to the search for Madeline McCann and the Princess Diana inquest (opens in new tab).

Starting out as a researcher on Australia's Channel Nine Gateway programme, the reporter has worked his way up the ladder, becoming a producer and a reporter before then becoming a correspondent for Seven News.

He now works as a freelance international correspondent for CNN and is based in their London bureau. When he first joined CNN International back in 2007, he was based in Moscow as their Russia correspondent where he famously reported on the Russian-Georgian conflict in 2008.

More recently, Phil has been covering European-focused stories for CNN, and has been at the front of the action during the Russian conflict with Ukraine. (opens in new tab)

A post shared by Ellie Taylor (@elliejanetaylor) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Ellie Taylor have kids?

Ellie Taylor and Phil Black share one daughter together, Valentina, who was born in 2018.

Not too long after having her daughter, Ellie opened up about suffering from postnatal depression (opens in new tab). She told Express and Star, “There were days where I thought I had lost myself forever. It felt like my life was haunted.

“The scariest place I’ve ever known was my bedroom at night when it was just me and the baby, when you feel like you’re the only person awake in the whole wide world.”

Not afraid to broach the topic, Ellie was inundated with praise from mothers and fans across the UK for her candidness and bravery to speak out on hushed topics. Talking to the MailOnline, she continued to spread awareness about postnatal depression in the hopes of reaching others suffering with it. She said, "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

The star took her story and wrote a book about her experiences so far with motherhood. My Child and Other Mistakes: How to ruin your life in the best way (opens in new tab) came out in 2021 and, again, mothers across the UK welcomed the honest insight into parenthood she was offering.