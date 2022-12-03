US fans react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping series trailer during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip

When Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) dropped the trailer for their Netflix documentary series during Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) trip to Boston, the royals' American fans were not too happy.

Royal fans who were waiting to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton in Boston yesterday have shared their anger over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry releasing the trailer for their long-awaited Netflix series during the royals' trip.

Royal insiders have since revealed that Harry and Meghan chose to release the trailer during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit in order 'to sabotage' the trip.

Media outlets globe-wide have been sent into frenzy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary series. But the trailer, filled with never-before-seen photographs of the couple playing over soundbites that hint at some serious accusations to come, has already received some backlash from royal fans.

Speaking to the BBC, royal fans who waiting to get a glimpse of Prince William and Kate Middleton during their long-awaited trip to Boston, have blasted Harry and Meghan for 'spoiling' William and Kate's US visit.

The royal fans lining the Boston streets believed that the couple had been blindsided by the trailer, with many of them questioning the timing of the trailer's release.

One fan argued that Harry and Meghan should have let William and Kate "have their moment". Speaking to the BBC's royal correspondent, Danielle Ralph, she said, "Let everyone have their moment. Kate and William right now, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are having their moment here in Boston to make a change for the better."

Another fan told the BBC that "we all have to unite together," in the wake of a racism row engulfing the Royal Family.

Speaking about the timing of the Netflix trailer's release, royal insiders told The Times that the timing was purposeful and that Harry and Meghan were attempting to sabotage the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit.

Despite the wavering publicity, William and Kate have continued their Boston trip with grace. Yesterday, 2nd December, President Joe Biden met with the Prince of Wales at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, where the pair shared “warm memories” of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to Kensington Palace.

Later that night, William and Kate attended the star-studded award ceremony for William's Earthshot Prize Award ceremony. The project awarded $1 million prizes to a variety of winners that work on projects focused on resolving climate issues.

