Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘precious’ moment with boy dressed as a King’s Guard is just too sweet

This royal news comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston trip will show just how different they are from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on their first US trip in eight years - and the first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and they were given a real royal greeting when eight-year-old Henry Dynov-Teixeira waited patiently to show them his King's Guard uniform - complete with faux bearskin hat and bold red jacket.

And the youngster didn't fail to make them smile as no doubt the iconic uniform brought back memories for Prince William as he once wore the outfit to surprise his grandmother the Queen during one of her walkabouts.

The couple took time out of their busy schedule, which has so far seen Prince William make his TikTok debut before the couple went to watch a basketball match to chat with the youngster dressed in a faux bearskin hat and bold red jacket outside of Greentown Labs in Massachusetts.

William and Kate greeted the youngster, who is almost the same age as their son Prince George, with a handshake before proceeding to chat to him.

The couple, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were able to make him feel special during their Somerville visit.

Kate took a bunch of red roses from the youngster before he gave an official salute.

And fans have complimented their interactions with the child.

One fan commented, "That was precious! The Prince and Princess of Wales are UK treasures!"

Another fan put, "He will never forget this moment. So sweet!"

And a third added, "Wonderful. How fantastic was that little man! I would be SO proud of him if he were mine. What a gift he was to Prince William and Princess Catherine. Glad they made him feel so appreciated and happy. He certainly made them smile :)That's one for the front pages and the history books. Thank you, Bostonians, for such a warm and fabulous welcome to our Royal Family. Thank you."