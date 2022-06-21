Why Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate this week

Kate Middleton will be celebrating two milestone family events this week

Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Kate Middleton will be celebrating two huge milestone family events this week with both her husband and her parents.

The first big celebration for Kate this week is Prince William’s 40th birthday, for which the Queen has given the green light for a joint birthday party for both William and Kate. 

The joint celebration comes after Kate, who turned 40 in January, opted for a low-key gathering due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Queen reportedly wants the couple to celebrate ‘in style’ with a party at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham later this summer.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Prince Charles delighted royal fans by sharing an adorable baby snap of Prince William to mark his special day, with the Queen also posting a lovely tribute to her grandson. 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

No doubt the parents of three will also have enjoyed a family day for William’s actual birthday on June 20th - with Kate also gearing up to celebrate another personal family milestone.

It turns out that this week also sees Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton hit their 42nd wedding anniversary! 

The couple married on the 21st of June 1980 and welcomed baby Kate just two years later in 1982. The romantic occasion will be in safe hands with Kate’s mother, as she owns her very own party decoration company - Party Pieces! 

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Their love story is likely a great source of inspiration for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they two marked 11 years since they tied the knot themselves in April 2011, saying their 'I dos' in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London over a decade ago. 

Explore More
Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.