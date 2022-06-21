Why Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate this week

Kate Middleton will be celebrating two huge milestone family events this week with both her husband and her parents.

Kate Middleton has an exciting week ahead of milestone family moments to celebrate following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kate and other members of the royal family will be coming together to celebrate Prince William’s 40th birthday, but Kate also has a personal family event to celebrate.

This royal news comes after it was claimed that Kate Middleton is 'tougher' than she's given credit for and William relies on her like an anchor.

The first big celebration for Kate this week is Prince William’s 40th birthday, for which the Queen has given the green light for a joint birthday party for both William and Kate.

The joint celebration comes after Kate, who turned 40 in January, opted for a low-key gathering due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Queen reportedly wants the couple to celebrate ‘in style’ with a party at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham later this summer.

Prince Charles delighted royal fans by sharing an adorable baby snap of Prince William to mark his special day, with the Queen also posting a lovely tribute to her grandson.

No doubt the parents of three will also have enjoyed a family day for William’s actual birthday on June 20th - with Kate also gearing up to celebrate another personal family milestone.

It turns out that this week also sees Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton hit their 42nd wedding anniversary!

The couple married on the 21st of June 1980 and welcomed baby Kate just two years later in 1982. The romantic occasion will be in safe hands with Kate’s mother, as she owns her very own party decoration company - Party Pieces!

Their love story is likely a great source of inspiration for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they two marked 11 years since they tied the knot themselves in April 2011, saying their 'I dos' in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London over a decade ago.