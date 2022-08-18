Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could ‘clarify’ where the ‘situation lies’ with the Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could reportedly “clarify” where the “situation lies” with the Queen, a former royal butler has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the UK in September to visit charities close to their hearts.

A former royal butler has now alleged that there could be an “awkward” subject hanging “in the air” between them and the Queen and that the visit could be “interesting”.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior members of the Royal Family the couple have settled in their new LA home (opens in new tab) and have only been back to the UK together a few times. The most recent and perhaps most high-profile of these was their appearance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend for a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen. They have recently confirmed that they will soon be back on UK soil as they visit charities close to their hearts in September.

Now a former royal butler has suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could “clarify” the “situation” with Her Majesty.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Released last month, Tom Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors contains multiple shocking claims about The Firm (opens in new tab) and royals’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan. Amongst those included was the allegation that the Queen expressed relief (opens in new tab) that Meghan Markle was unable to make the trip to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral last April.

The claim is understood to have been met with scepticism by many and Buckingham Palace hasn’t commented on it. At the time of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral the Duchess of Sussex was seven months pregnant with her and Harry’s daughter Lilibet and was supposedly advised not to fly, with reports suggesting that Meghan made herself present (opens in new tab) in another way.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has recently expressed his belief to OK! (opens in new tab) that if Meghan has read about these new allegations, it could be an “awkward” subject that will “never be discussed”.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip's funeral,” he claimed to the publication. "I don't see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it's true. It's one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed. It just won't be brought up."

However, Grant also went on to suggest that whilst the “diplomatic” Queen isn’t the “type to bring it up”, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could “clarify” the situation.

He added, "The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she's not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise. What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst Grant believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip could be “interesting” when it comes to their relationship with Her Majesty and indicating how things might lie, it’s not yet known if they might visit her. The Queen is currently enjoying her annual summer break at Balmoral which typically lasts until October and the Sussexes have a busy schedule for their UK visit.