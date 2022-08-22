Why Prince William and Harry’s feud is ‘set to get even worse’, according to royal expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud is set to get worse, putting the royal family into crisis.

Royal author Phil Dampier said on Twitter that he "can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way."

He added: "It's likely to make things worse!"

Last summer, Penguin Random House announced a memoir by Prince Harry, ghost written by renowned ghostwriter JR Moehringer, would come out sometime in 2022.

And new sources recently told The Sun that the book will likely be out by the Christmas holidays - putting the publication date possibly in late November 2022. But an official date has yet to be announced.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In a statement announcing the book, Harry said: "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The brothers' feud has been well documented since since Harry stepped down from the royal family and moved to America in 2020.

Phil Dampier's comments come after Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, William and Harry’s first private secretary, revealed how Prince William made a conscious decision to put The Firm before family, seeing his commitment to his duty as more important than his commitment to his brother.

He said: "He has made a conscious decision that duty comes first. Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions. And makes sure that he’s clear what you’re asking him to do. His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong, and he won’t waiver from it, even if it means he’s going to take a hit.”