Prince William's heartache over not ‘wasting time on things he can’t change’ with Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly not “wasting time on things he can’t change” as it’s said he feels there’s “nothing more” he can do for Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation amid “rift” rumours.

Now it’s been claimed that Prince William is concentrating on “what he knows he can achieve” in the future rather than dwelling on the past.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm speculation about a so-called “rift” between the Duke and his older brother William has circulated. Whilst Harry got candid during the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview, describing his relationship with William as one of “distance”. Following this, the brothers have reunited a few times and both recently attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations alongside the wider Royal Family.

However, reports have alleged that during the busy weekend William and Harry didn’t manage to meet up privately. Now a royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in the royal line of succession, is focusing on his future and feels there’s “nothing more he can do” for Harry.

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab), royal expert and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward expressed her belief that although William continues to “look out” for his younger brother, he’s reached a heartbreaking point. She also suggested that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge actively encouraged a closer relationship between the brothers.

"Kate went a long way to encourage their relationship and although William has always looked out for Harry, he feels at the moment there is nothing more he can do,” she alleged. "Instead, he is concentrating on what he knows he can achieve rather than wasting time on things he can’t change.”

Ingrid claimed that the future King is now “optimistic” about his future, thanks to support from not only Kate, but his and Harry’s father Prince Charles.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She said, "He knows what’s in store for him and he knows how tough it is but with the help of Kate and support from his father the Prince of Wales, he remains positive and optimistic about his future."

The expert then went on to remark upon how dedicated the Duke of Cambridge is to his duties as she declared, "William is strongly intuitive like his late mother and has her same longing for emotional security. He has found this within his marriage and the family environment Kate has created.

"He has had moments of wanting to break away from the restrictions imposed upon him by his royal life, but his sense of responsibility prevented him from doing so.”

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Prince William, who recently turned 40, has certainly been observed taking on a huge number of engagements in the Queen’s Jubilee year. Sadly, it’s not known when he might next reunite in-person with Harry, who lives with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet in their LA home.

Though there will no doubt be many hoping that despite the suggestions of distance between them, they will be observed growing closer again in the future.