You won’t believe how naughty the cake Princess Diana bought Prince William for this childhood birthday was

Prince William received an unconventional birthday cake from his mum Princess Diana for his 13th birthday and we almost cannot believe it's true.

There are many ways that Princess Diana has influenced both Prince William's approach to royal duty and his informal parenting style. From sweet traditions she began that Prince William continues to do with his own three children, including one ‘really noisy’ birthday tradition, to the love for charity work she instilled in both him and Prince Harry.

But while there are so many lovely memories and traditions to recreate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there is one 'dirty' and 'risqué' birthday 'joke' Diana pulled on a young William that we can't help but think he won't be recreating with his own kids. 

When it comes to kids' birthdays, cake is an incredibly important factor to keep those hungry mouths happy after they've worn themselves out with party games. Whether you try your hand at one of the many birthday cake recipes online, like our giant cupcake recipe or our delicious rose and raspberry cake recipe, or you opt to benefit from birthday freebies and discounts and instead go out for a meal and yummy dessert, it's likely you won't be able to top the cake Princess Diana bought for Prince William's 13th birthday. 

According to Diana's former head chef Darren McGrady, for William's 13th birthday, his mum bought him a 'boobs cake'! Can you believe it?

He told Hello! Magazine, "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life. 

"The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday. The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright-red."

But while William may have been embarrassed at his mum's hilarious prank, Harry was delighted and, according to reports in The Daily Mail, demanded that Diana get him the same cake for his own 13th birthday. 

As if the unique cake was not enough to welcome her son into teenage life, Diana went one step further and also invited supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell over to their home to meet him and wish him a happy birthday. 

As per reports in The Mirror, during a 2018 documentary, William recalled the memory and said he 'pretty much fell down the stairs' when he got home from school and saw them sitting there in his home. 

He revealed, "I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn’t know what to say and sort of fumbled and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up.

"I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. But that was a very funny memory. That sort of childish, fun element really came out when she [Diana] was spending time with us.

"Our mother was a total kid through and through... All I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face. One of her mottos to me was, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.’"

