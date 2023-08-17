You won’t believe how naughty the cake Princess Diana bought Prince William for this childhood birthday was
Princess Diana knew just how to embarrass her kids
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William received an unconventional birthday cake from his mum Princess Diana for his 13th birthday and we almost cannot believe it's true.
- For Prince William's 13th birthday, Princess Diana reportedly brought him 'a boobs cake' as she enjoyed 'embarrassing people in the nicest way.'
- Diana's former head chef recalled the memory and said 'William just went bright-red' when he saw the 'risqué' design.
- In other royal news, The fun tradition that marks the end of The Royal Family’s summer stay at Balmoral.
There are many ways that Princess Diana has influenced both Prince William's approach to royal duty and his informal parenting style. From sweet traditions she began that Prince William continues to do with his own three children, including one ‘really noisy’ birthday tradition, to the love for charity work she instilled in both him and Prince Harry.
But while there are so many lovely memories and traditions to recreate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there is one 'dirty' and 'risqué' birthday 'joke' Diana pulled on a young William that we can't help but think he won't be recreating with his own kids.
When it comes to kids' birthdays, cake is an incredibly important factor to keep those hungry mouths happy after they've worn themselves out with party games. Whether you try your hand at one of the many birthday cake recipes online, like our giant cupcake recipe or our delicious rose and raspberry cake recipe, or you opt to benefit from birthday freebies and discounts and instead go out for a meal and yummy dessert, it's likely you won't be able to top the cake Princess Diana bought for Prince William's 13th birthday.
According to Diana's former head chef Darren McGrady, for William's 13th birthday, his mum bought him a 'boobs cake'! Can you believe it?
He told Hello! Magazine, "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life.
"The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday. The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright-red."
But while William may have been embarrassed at his mum's hilarious prank, Harry was delighted and, according to reports in The Daily Mail, demanded that Diana get him the same cake for his own 13th birthday.
As if the unique cake was not enough to welcome her son into teenage life, Diana went one step further and also invited supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell over to their home to meet him and wish him a happy birthday.
As per reports in The Mirror, during a 2018 documentary, William recalled the memory and said he 'pretty much fell down the stairs' when he got home from school and saw them sitting there in his home.
He revealed, "I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn’t know what to say and sort of fumbled and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up.
"I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. But that was a very funny memory. That sort of childish, fun element really came out when she [Diana] was spending time with us.
"Our mother was a total kid through and through... All I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face. One of her mottos to me was, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.’"
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton have never said this poignant word in their home in order to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The word has a long and heartbreaking royal history
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Is Paul Hollywood married and does he have kids?
Is Paul Hollywood married and does he have kids? As a new series of Bake Off looms, viewers are interested in the lives of those involved in the show.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Princess Diana began a sweet tradition that Prince William continues to do with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The family are keen to make sure their kids pick up Princess Diana's polite habit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘favourite’ childhood meals are surprisingly ‘normal’ and easy to recreate for family dinners
The brother's enjoyed "traditional, English food"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William are always seen holding their children's hands
The innocent gesture may have deeper meaning
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William named Prince Louis after the Royal Family's 'secret weapon' as they carried on a heartwarming royal tradition
The name has a bittersweet royal history
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal fans notice adorable family touches in Prince William’s office and the tributes are seriously sweet
The father-of-three has added some homely decor into his work space
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William ‘wants his 3 children to stay close’ for this heartbreaking reason
Royal expert Jennie Bond claims the Prince of Wales is determined to maintain his kids' close relationship
By Selina Maycock Published
-
You can stay at Prince William's Cornwall cottages this summer, and they're cheaper than a Travelodge
The Prince of Wales' luxury holiday homes rental prices have been slashed and you could get a bargain break - but be quick
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The Wales family will spend their summer holidays with two months of family time, and we're envious
The family are set to have a thrilling two month break
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published