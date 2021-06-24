We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anton Du Beke will soon be joining the Strictly Judges for the new series, but who is Anton Du Beke’s wife and do they have children?

Ballroom dancer Anton Du Beke has remained one of the most popular professionals throughout the years, captivating the audience with his hilarious responses and effortless elegance on the dance floor. From politician Ann Widdecombe to ITV daytime star, Ruth Langsford, Anton and his partners have given some of the most memorable performances. However, Anton will soon be taking on a new role.

After filling in for Bruno Tonioli during the 2020 series, it’s now been confirmed that Anton will be joining the Strictly Judges this year.

As reported by The Mirror, the BBC announced the news in a statement, declaring: “Strictly’s longest serving Professional Dancer Anton Du Beke will be taking up residency on the opposite side of the judges desk this year as he joins the judging panel for the entire series, following a two-week stint as judge during the 2020 series.”

The statement continued: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing With The Stars in the USA, will be unable to take part in the series this year.”

Instead, Anton Du Beke will be taking over this prestigious place, but who is his wife, do they have kids and how long has the dancer been on Strictly Come Dancing?

How long has Anton Du Beke been on Strictly Come Dancing?

Anton Du Beke has been on Strictly Come Dancing for an impressive 17 years. He made his debut on the hit BBC dance show back in 2004, when the judging panel consisted of former Head Judge Len Goodman, Arlene Phillips, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. In the past, Anton has been open about his desire to make the transition from Strictly dancer to Strictly Judge.

According to Huffington Post, the star revealed how much he’d love to move from dancer to judge as he opened up on Graham Norton’s Radio 2 show back in 2019.

“Do you know what? I’m certainly qualified. I suspect there’ll be conversations going on, but it’s one of those things,” he explained. “I’m definitely qualified to do it, I’d love to do it, but we’ll have to wait to be asked in the normal way.”

He later humorously added: “I wish I could make the decision for them, but if I could do that I’d have made the final 12 times.”

What is Anton Du Beke’s age?

Anton Du Beke is 54 years old and will soon celebrate his 55th birthday on 20th July. As revealed by the BBC’s profile of the professional dancer ahead of the most recent series, Anton grew up in Sevenoaks in Kent with his Spanish mother, Hungarian father, and his brother and sister. Discovering his passion for dance early on in life, Anton began dancing at just 14 and studied contemporary, jazz, ballet and modern theatre dance.

By the age of 17, Anton has chosen to specialise in ballroom dancing and favoured the Foxtrot. It was in 1997 that he met his current dance partner and former Strictly professional Erin Boag and from there their careers went from strength to strength.

Who is Anton Du Beke’s wife?

Anton Du Beke is married to businesswoman Hannah Summers. Hannah has reportedly worked as a marketing professional and the couple have been married since 2017. They generally prefer to keep their life together private, though Anton has occasionally shared pictures of himself and Hannah together on social media.

The professional dancer has, however, shared sweet details of the moment he first met Hannah. During an interview on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Anton shared he “knew almost immediately” that he “loved her” and that “she also loved [him] immediately”.

“She was sat across a big table at a do and I thought, wow she is absolutely outrageous,” he said, before adding: “She went off to the loo as one does. Outrageously, I followed her! She went into the ladies and I waited outside for her. I’m staggered she actually spoke to me.”

Revealing Hannah’s response, Anton explained: “She came out, she looked at me and went ‘have you been waiting outside the ladies for me?’ and I went, ‘Yes, It’s because I love you’.”

Though he admitted the situation probably made him look “a bit weird”, the long-term couple have now been married for 4 years.

Does Anton Du Beke have kids?

Anton Duke Beke and his wife Hannah Summers have two children, George and Henrietta. Earlier this year, Anton and Hannah shared deeply personal details about their IVF journey and raised awareness for endometriosis, which Hannah was diagnosed with many years ago.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Hannah explained: “It was one of those things where on a monthly basis, I looked like I was six months pregnant. One of the side effects is obviously the pain, but I had tremendous swelling.

“I was one of those women who was most asked that dreaded question, ‘When’s it due?’ And I never got pregnant,” she added.

Hannah went on to discuss their IVF journey to conceive their twins, revealing that Anton was a huge source of support.

“Once you go down that route, then it is something you’re very much doing together,” she declared, whilst Anton remarked upon how he was “overwhelmed” with “pride and admiration” for everything his wife went through and how she handled it.

Anton and Hannah are now proud parents to their twins after Hannah gave birth to George and Henrietta the same year that the couple tied the knot.

How old are Anton Du Beke’s twins?

Anton Du Beke’s twins George and Henrietta are now 4 years old. The twins were born on 30th March 2017 and their birth was adorably announced by their proud dad with an Instagram post of a Top Hat and cane. The props framed two pairs of little dancing shoes, one with blue bows for George and one with pink bows for Henrietta.

Does Anton still dance with Erin?

Anton Du Beke continues to dance with his professional partner Erin Boag. The pair were often seen dancing together during the group performances on Strictly Come Dancing, until Erin left the show in 2012. However, Anton and Erin were also professional dance partners outside of the show and remain so to this day.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions in place, Anton and Erin had to postpone their latest tour. The news came just days before the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch show. Anton took to Twitter to share that he and Erin’s 2021 tour, Showtime, had ‘very sadly‘ been postponed to 2022.

He offered ‘huge apologies‘, remarking on how much they were looking forward to the tour. Hopefully, given the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, Anton and Erin will be back with their tour as planned in 2022.

Has Anton ever had a 10 on Strictly Come Dancing?

Anton Du Beke has received 10s during his time as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing – but they were a longtime coming for the talented star. After competing in 18 seasons, Anton had yet to achieve the highest score from any of the eagle-eyed Strictly judges. This all changed, however, when he was partnered with EastEnders actor, Emma Barton, in 2019.

To their surprise and immense delight, the pair secured Anton’s first 10 in the competition’s history with their American Smooth during the highly-anticipated Blackpool Week. Overall the dance partnership received a score of 37 out of 40, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli awarding them the maximum score.

Showcasing his sense of humour later on, Anton dropped to the floor, his head in his hands, before hugging Emma after presenter Claudia Winkleman asked if the 10s were his first.

“First ever tens,” he confirmed. “Seventeen series. you don’t understand.”

“This is how Kevin Clifton feels,” he joked, referencing fellow pro dancer Kevin’s impressive history of receiving 10s in the competition.

Who has been in Strictly the longest?

Anton Du Beke has been both the longest-serving professional dancer overall and longest-serving male professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. The ballroom star has appeared in every single series since the show began in 2004.

Whilst the recent exciting news means that his time as a dancer on the show has come to an end after a staggering 16 years, Anton’s appointment as judge will mean that overall he’s been on the show for 17 by the time the new series starts this year.

Meanwhile, Karen Hauer is the longest-serving female professional on the series, having joined as a dancer in 2012.