SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2: What we know so far about the BBC drama

As SAS Rogue Heroes came to a spectacular close (opens in new tab) on BBC One, fans of Steven Knight’s critically-acclaimed, smash-hit BBC drama are wondering is there a Season 2? As we look at all we know so far...

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, SAS Rogue Heroes on the BBC has been a huge hit since it was released (opens in new tab) with audiences and critics alike, with episode one attracting 9.4 million viewers (28-day all screens figure). The series has been available in full as a box set on BBC iPlayer since launch.

Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (opens in new tab) (Jack O’Connell) in a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

Is there a Season 2 of SAS Rogue Heroes?

Yes, SAS Rogue Heroes will return for a second series, it was announced at the end of the final episode of Season 1. As series one came to a close on BBC One, its recommission was announced via a specially inserted ‘TO BE CONTINUED’ end caption, as the screen froze on Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) - now in charge of our Rogue Heroes - and the credits rolled.

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos explained, “We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the first series and are so pleased to be bringing our SAS Rogue Heroes back for more. Steven’s incredible storytelling has captivated audiences and there is so much more story to tell - I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store.”

Following on from filming season one (opens in new tab), the filming for series two of SAS Rogue Heroes, made for the BBC by Kudos (a Banijay UK company), will take place in 2023.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, “The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV. BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life.”

Expected SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 cast

Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) is expected to lead the cast in Season 2 as he is now in charge of our Rogue Heroes. It is not yet known if Jack will reprise the role and further cast announcements will be made in due course.

What will SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 be based on?

The second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode. Further details will be announced in due course. Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes’ creator, writer, and executive producer, confirmed, “After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

