Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter Olympia being told she's going to be a big sister after cheeky weight-gain jibes

Serena Williams has shared an adorable clip of her daughter Olympia being told she's going to be a big sister after the 5-year-old made cheeky weight gain jibes.

You can always rely on kids to be brutally honest and tennis ace Serena Williams knows this too well after she shared a clip breaking the news of her second pregnancy to daughter Olympia.

The soon-to-be mum of two, posted the adorable video clip of the pregnancy reveal on her YouTube channel, and called it, "Olympia's surprise"

The clip starts with Serena showing a positive pregnancy test before speaking to the camera to explain in vlog-style, "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat, and then she got really like stressed out.

Mimicking Olympia's voice she continued, "She was like "Mommy, you're fat,"'

'I tried not to take it personal, 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, "uhh, am I?"'

'I'm really, really excited to see her reaction,' she added.

The clip then cuts to the family sitting on the sofa, with Olympia sat between her parents wearing her pyjamas.

Serena asked, "Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat,"

Her husband Alexis laughs and Serena continued, "But I have a baby in my belly."

A joyful Olympia asked, "What, are you kidding me?"

To which Alexis confirmed, "You're going to be a big sister,"

(Image credit: Getty)

Olympia reached forward to hug her mum and Serena asked if she wanted to see her belly, before unbuttoning her jeans and lifting her blue t-shirt to reveal her baby bump.

"OMG I'm so excited" said Olympia.

Olympia couldn't contain her excitement and started to jump off the sofa and scream in excitement as if it was Christmas Day.

But Olympia was asked not to tell anyone, but to keep it a secret for one more day as Serena planned to do the big reveal on the Met Gala red carpet and she did just that.

Fans have praised her for giving a snapshot into their lives, one fan wrote, "Wow Olympia’s reaction almost brought me to tears so adorable!!"

Another fan put, "Aww!! To say Olympia was excited is an understatement!! So heartwarming and adorable!! I’m so very happy for you, Alexis and Olympia. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful and sweet family moment with us. You all deserve all the blessing’s Jehovah shines upon you. Can’t wait for more as you continue your pregnancy journey with baby number 2."

And a third fan added, "Hah! That made me smile. Thanks for sharing this wonderful moment."

And Olympia will hopefully be a hands on big sister in helping get the baby to sleep when it arrives and learning how to swaddle a baby to name but a few of her exciting roles.