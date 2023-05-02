Serena Williams reveals she is pregnant with her second child with surprise reveal at Met Gala
The tennis ace is having her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Serena Williams is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian as she surprises fans by debuting her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet.
Serena Williams told Met Gala reporters that there is 'three of us' on the red carpet when she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
The retired tennis star who has won 23 major titles, is already mum to daughter Olympia, aged five, and previously told Vogue magazine that she wanted to grow her family.
And on Monday, Serena later revealed in a TikTok post to her fans her excitement at being invited to the star-studded event, she said, "(I) Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”
And uploaded a series of official snaps to another remix of Baby Shark (opens in new tab).
And when the trio rocked up to the event, which was in honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Alexis can be seen placing his hands on his wife's tummy to acknowledge the baby bump (opens in new tab).
Serena, who is very much a 'hands-on mom, previously admitted, she 'never' leaves her daughter with a nanny (opens in new tab), and after announcing last year that she was "evolving away from tennis" she teamed up with Prince Harry in a new career move (opens in new tab) to raise awareness for mental health (opens in new tab).
Her Met Gala TikTok announcement had fans expecting to see her daughter Olympia on the red carpet, so her baby bump came as a surprise to fans.
One fan wrote, "Omg I just realized what this meant, not me looking for your little girl in the pic."
Another fan put, "I went from "The three of you?" to "OMG THE THREE OF YOU!" Congrats Serena."
And a third fan added, "OMG THIS IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT WE ARE HERE FOR!!!!"
@serena (opens in new tab)
Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.♬ Baby Shark - A (opens in new tab)
Serena is close friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and no doubt their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will have another playmate in the coming months when the newborn arrives.
Serena has not yet announced her due date (opens in new tab) or whether she is expecting a boy or girl (opens in new tab) but she could be set to choose an unusual baby name (opens in new tab) like her first-born.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
MONEY DIARY: “I tried a no spend challenge - and failed. But here’s why it was still worthwhile.”
Plus these are my top tips for someone looking to try the challenge themselves
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
I tried this mum's clever hack to save 25% on cheese and it works
I wish I'd done it sooner
By Sarah Handley • Published