Serena Williams reveals she is pregnant with her second child with surprise reveal at Met Gala

Serena Williams is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian as she surprises fans by debuting her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet.

Serena Williams told Met Gala reporters that there is 'three of us' on the red carpet when she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The retired tennis star who has won 23 major titles, is already mum to daughter Olympia, aged five, and previously told Vogue magazine that she wanted to grow her family.

And on Monday, Serena later revealed in a TikTok post to her fans her excitement at being invited to the star-studded event, she said, "(I) Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

And uploaded a series of official snaps to another remix of Baby Shark (opens in new tab).

And when the trio rocked up to the event, which was in honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Alexis can be seen placing his hands on his wife's tummy to acknowledge the baby bump (opens in new tab).

Serena, who is very much a 'hands-on mom, previously admitted, she 'never' leaves her daughter with a nanny (opens in new tab), and after announcing last year that she was "evolving away from tennis" she teamed up with Prince Harry in a new career move (opens in new tab) to raise awareness for mental health (opens in new tab).

Her Met Gala TikTok announcement had fans expecting to see her daughter Olympia on the red carpet, so her baby bump came as a surprise to fans.

One fan wrote, "Omg I just realized what this meant, not me looking for your little girl in the pic."

Another fan put, "I went from "The three of you?" to "OMG THE THREE OF YOU!" Congrats Serena."

And a third fan added, "OMG THIS IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT WE ARE HERE FOR!!!!"

Serena is close friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and no doubt their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will have another playmate in the coming months when the newborn arrives.

Serena has not yet announced her due date (opens in new tab) or whether she is expecting a boy or girl (opens in new tab) but she could be set to choose an unusual baby name (opens in new tab) like her first-born.