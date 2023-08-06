Stacey Solomon is ‘dreading the day’ her children ‘grow up’ and move ‘away from home’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TV personality Stacey Solomon is reportedly ‘dreading the day’ her five children ‘grow up’ and move ‘away from home’ so much that she's already thinking about the possibility of having more children.

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash have had a lot of milestones to celebrate this year, most notably the birth of their fifth child who has the sweet Disney-inspired name, Belle. But they've also celebrated their four-year-old Rex graduating nursery and their daughter, 11-year-old Leighton, leaving primary school for 'big school.'

The celebrations have been bittersweet for the mother who is watching on with a mixture of both pride and 'dread' as she realises there will soon be a day where her children all grow up and leave home.

A source told Heat Magazine, “Rex graduating pre-school and Leighton’s last day at primary really did a number on Stacey. Seeing the boys grow up so fast has made her think it won’t be long before the girls are at that stage, too. She’s always a bit broody and really thrives in a full, chaotic house. She’s really dreading the day the kids are grown up and living away from home, she hates the thought of being alone there without them.”

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

They continued, “Stacey is known for her fondness for making family memories and she has photo albums of all the kids’ big milestones, but they can also make her sad because she knows they’ll never be able to relive them.”

The worries seem to be rooted in the far-off future considering the couple's youngest child is still only six months old. But with Stacey's oldest son Zachary from a previous relationship now 15, and Harry, 16, from Joe Swash's previous relationship, the brood is likely to be soon missing two brothers as they head off into the world.

But Stacey may have a solution - having more kids. Appearing on Loose Women in July earlier this year, Joe said, “I’d definitely have more kids, but it’s not in our future yet.”

Joe has also previously opened up about his desire to foster children once his own kids have grown up after he was part of a BBC documentary about teens in care.

The source added, “Obviously, for now, they’re still concentrating on baby Belle and showering her with all the love, as well as giving the other kids lots of attention. But the idea of adding to their family with another baby fills Stacey with excitement.

“At the end of the day, Stacey knows how lucky she is for what she has, and she is very grateful. But sometimes she can’t help herself when it comes to having fears and panicking about the future – she’s human like everyone else.

“It can still be a little overwhelming, imagining the day all the kids have left home.”