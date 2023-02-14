Stacey Solomon confirms new baby girl's adorable Disney-inspired name

Stacey Solomon has confirmed the name of her and Joe Swash's newborn baby girl after giving birth last week.

The Loose Women host and Instagram sensation, who is now a mother-of-five, welcomed a baby girl (opens in new tab) with fiancé Joe Swash, taking to Instagram to confirm the wonderful news with a series of gorgeous snaps of their new little one.

Stacey, who announced she was pregnant with baby number five in December 2022 after welcoming daughter Rose (opens in new tab) in October 2021, has since shared the Disney-inspired name (opens in new tab) she has chosen for her new little girl.

Sharing a precious snap of the newborn asleep and wrapped up in a fresh white blanket, Stacey penned, "🥀 Belle 🥀 Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl."

Going on to share the sweet link between Belle's name and her older sister's moniker, the former X Factor star from Dagenham added, "Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose.

"To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

Stacey's celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to swoon over the pretty name choice.

"Absolutely magical. Congratulations 😭🤍," wrote Molly-Mae Hague, who recently introduced her first daughter Bambi to the world, after giving birth at London's private Portland Hospital (opens in new tab).

"Awww beautiful ❤️," added fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby, whose daughter is also named Belle.

"My favourite name for a little girl 😍😍😍😍😍 it’s so stunning and suits her perfectly 😩🥰💗," commented Love Island star, Zara McDermott.

With fans keen to know her due date (opens in new tab), Stacey hinted days before welcoming Belle that she had a feeling she was about to give birth.

Sharing a glowing bump selfie on Instagram, Stacey told her 5.5 million followers, "Thank you for everything bump 🤍 Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow…

"I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this. 🥲🙏🏼."