Stacey Solomon announces birth of her fifth child and shares adorable baby photo

Stacey Solomon and her husband, Joe Swash (opens in new tab), have announced the birth of their fifth child - a little girl. After days of speculation from fans that the star had given birth (opens in new tab), and months of them asking when is Stacey Solomon due to give birth (opens in new tab), the little girl is here and already clearly loved beyond words.

The couple's new baby becomes the youngest of five, a little sister to Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, (opens in new tab) who was born in October 2021.

Known for her TV presenting roles, a stint on ITV's Loose Women and her new TV show Sort You Life Out (opens in new tab), the former X Factor contestant has built up a huge and loyal following of fans who flock to her Instagram for her parenting and family content.

Since announcing her pregnancy at Christmas time last year, the star has kept her followers up to date with her journey, posting belly snaps, candid captions and even sharing her kids' reaction to her gender reveal (opens in new tab).

So it came as no surprise when Stacey took to Instagram to announce the birth of her fifth child, posting an adorable shot of her daughter with the family's hands lightly resting on her belly.

Captioning the photo, Stacey announced, "She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

"We can’t believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family"

Stacey Solomon's pregnancy health struggles

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to speak candidly about her struggles during her fifth pregnancy, including fatigue as well as low iron levels. In a video posted to her Instagram story, she admitted to feeling like a 'sloth,' revealing, "I feel so gross at the minute. You know I'm just at that stage where I actually can't breathe and I'm so passive."

Speaking about her bump, she confessed to some subsequent fashion struggles, "It won't go down, it doesn't matter what I do," she said of her top. "I just feel like a sloth. I feel like an absolute sloth right now. I wanna just roll everywhere. I don't want to walk anywhere anymore. I just want to teddy bear roll."

The star also shared a video of her making a smoothie, explaining that she had been told to up her intake of vitamins to combat low iron levels and boost her energy.

Where will Stacey Solomon raise her fifth child?

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash wil raise their fifth child in 'Pickle Cottage', their beautiful and rustic home. The then family of six moved into the £1.2million property in March 2021 and have since documented the DIY projects undertaken to revamp both the property's sprawling garden and beautiful interiors.