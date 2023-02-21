Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out show gets 1,500 complaints

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out (opens in new tab) show has sparked 1,500 complaints.

The show, which is in its second season, airs each Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One, but a recent episode saw the Loose Women (opens in new tab) star suggest to move the family's rabbit hutch from the house conservatory and into the garden.

And viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations. One wrote, "Enjoyed this tonight until the rabbits were kicked into the garden. That hutch is too small for anything other than a bolt hole! There's enough bad rabbit rearing without this encouragement."

Another fan put, "Before vs after this should be the other way round! A perfect opportunity to show modern and suitable ways to house rabbits, completely wasted! Those poor bunnies."

And one complainant tweeted, "This is the response from about Sort Your Life Out which promotes inadequate rabbit housing showing the lack of education as rabbits need access to plenty of space 24/7. Hutches alone are simple not enough...!!"

Figures revealed this week show Sort Your Life Out has the highest number of complaints of all BBC shows between January 30 and February 12, with a total of around 1,502 complaints made by viewers.

At the time, the Rabbit Welfare Association posted a link and encouraged viewers to file a complaint. It read, "Before we comment any more, we want to make it clear that we think that this is the production company's responsibility, not the presenter, and we won't allow any comments against Stacey Solomon.

"The production company should have done their research."

They added, "We have contacted the Production company for a response. With regards to the ridiculous response from the BBC to ours, and everyone else's complaint, you can follow this up via the same link on their website with the previous complaint case number to hand."

A BBC spokesperson responded to the backlash and said the rabbits "usually live outside" and were only placed inside for a short period of time. They explained, "The rabbits have full access to a wide, enclosed garden to roam around in, with the hutch being a place to come and go as they please during the day, as well as a safe and secure space for them to sleep in at night."

Goodto.com has contacted the production company for a response.

Stacey returns to screens this week with the next episode of Sort Your Life Out on Wednesday, BBC One at 9pm.