When is Stacey Solomon’s TV show Sort Your Life Out on and where to watch it

Following the success of the one-off special in April, Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out show is back. With a full series for fans to get stuck into.

It’s safe to say it’s been a busy few months for Essex lass Stacey Solomon. The singer and television star launched a Primark kids collection in September, before welcoming a baby girl with Joe Swash in October 2021. And November shows no signs of the mum-of-four slowing down either, with her new cleaning show set to hit our screens.

The programme pairs Stacey and a team of cleaning experts with a family home desperately in need of de-cluttering. And the good news is there’s plenty of easy cleaning hacks that viewers can pick up on whilst watching along at home.

When is Sort Your Life Out on TV?

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out airs on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

The series starts on November 4 and episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer too. So there’s no reason to miss it.

Stacey Solomon’s TV show sees the 32-year-old and her cleaning gurus declutter a different family’s house each week. By moving the contents of their house into a warehouse and working together to get rid of unnecessary items. The family’s remaining belongings are then returned to their original home and organised into a tidy and clutter-free state.

Teasing her new series, Stacey Solomon said: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

Her show follows on from the success of Stacey’s debut book – Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World. It details her Instagram cleaning hacks that are similarly popularised by influencer and Stacey’s friend Mrs Hinch.

How many episodes of Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out?

There are 6 episodes of Sort Your Life Out to tune into this November.

Stacey’s show first aired as a one-off special on Easter Monday this year. But following its success, a new series was commissioned for Autumn 2021.

BBC Commissioning Editor Emily Smith confirmed its return in July: “After filming a successful pilot last year, we’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team,” she said. “It’s amazing what they can do to turn homes around without having to spend loads.”

Those who watched the show back in April will be pleased to see the return of the home improvement experts. This includes carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, organising whizz Dilly Carter and cleaning guru Iwan Carrington. And it seems Stacey is pleased to have them on board to help.

“I’m not qualified. I can give a really good cuddle. But outside of that there does need to be professionals that step in and say ‘Hi, we think you need a bit more back-up than that’. And that is what they do,” she told the Glasgow Times.

The former Loose Women star also teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes:

“People are holding on to things for so many reasons that actually parallel different moments in your own life that you can relate to,” Stacey adds. “We did a show with a single mum who split up with her husband. Looks after her daughters. And there was so much she was holding on to just because she preferred who she was when she was in a relationship.”

Whilst waiting for the new series you can catch up with the Sort Your Life Out special on iPlayer now. Or why not binge a few of the BBC’s other Autumn must-watches including Guilt Series 2, The Outlaws and Ridley Road.

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out: How to apply

Applications for Sort Your Life Out are currently closed.

However, we’ve got the heads up on what is needed to apply should Stacey Solomon’s show return for a second series.

The programme is produced by production company Optomen. And it is via the Optomen website that you can apply when applications open again.

For the current series, applicants had to be based in London. Or the surrounding home counties like Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Berkshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Kent.

It looks like you’d also have to be willing to share your backstory. Plus your purpose for wanting Stacey and the team to declutter your abode.

