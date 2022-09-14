Strictly Come Dancing 2022 postponed after Queen's death

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s start (opens in new tab) date has been postponed following the Queen's death.

The BBC (opens in new tab) has confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s start date has been pushed back.

The iconic dancing competition was scheduled to kick off on Saturday 17th September, with its lineup of Strictly celebs (opens in new tab) having already been announced.

However, channels including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are all experiencing changes to their scheduled programming as they prioritise news coverage of the official mourning period for the Queen, ahead of her funeral on Monday 19th September.

The BBC has also announced that it will be airing the first Paddington film on Saturday 17th, in honour of Her Majesty, with Paddington 2 airing on Monday evening following the funeral.

Thankfully for Strictly fans, the show isn’t facing huge delays and will return with two episodes the following weekend. The first pre-recorded installment is now scheduled for Friday the 23rd of September, with the first live show of the 20th series airing on the following day (the 24th).

And just like that, our #Strictly class of 2022 is complete! 🙌 Are you ready to see them hit the dance floor? pic.twitter.com/JhXB8Pcz5DAugust 13, 2022 See more

The exciting lineup includes famous names like Ted Lasso’s Ellie Taylor, Countryfile's Helen Skelton, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and former England football team captain Tony Adams. Plus four new dancing pros (opens in new tab); Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas

Fans will also see some familiar faces returning to the show, with the likes of Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice and Nadiya Bychkova. Plus judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and former Strictly pro, Anton Du Beke.

Sadly this year saw both Oti Mabuse (opens in new tab) and Aljaž Škorjanec announce their exit (opens in new tab) from the show.

Despite the delay, fans can still expect the show to run for at least 13 weeks (if Strictly 2021 is anything to go by) before one lucky celeb lifts the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing will return at 7pm, Friday 24th September 2022.