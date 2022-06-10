Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in 'fairytale' ceremony

Strictly's Karen Hauer has married (opens in new tab) Jordan Wyn-Jones as the professional dancer opens up about her 'fairytale' ceremony.

Karen, 40, a Venezuelan-American professional Latin dance specialist and World Mambo Champion, is best known for being on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing but she sustained an injury that forced her out of last years' contest.

And she swapped the dance floor for the aisle when she tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire.

The pair married on Tuesday, June 7th, in front of their close family and friends plus Strictly co-stars Luba Mushtuk and Janette Manrara.

Speaking to Hello, Karen confessed, "It feels like a fairytale day. It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it's really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."

Ahead of the nuptials, Karen shared her wedding preparation with fans on Instagram in which she shares snaps of herself enjoying a relaxing pedicure.

Karen and Jordan first became official when they stepped out together to watch a performance of the Him & Me show in July last year.

After two failed marriages - to dancer Matthew Hauer (ended 2013) and Kevin Clifton, (ended 2018) and a split from opera singer David Webb in September 2020, Karen admitted she wanted to date differently.

She told The Sun in May 2021, "I’m not dating any more dancers, absolutely not, no way. I married two of them already. I think I’m done in that area now, I’m moving on.

“My ideal man would have blond hair, blue eyes, tattoos and a good body, pretty much the opposite to my exes. You always want to go the complete opposite."

And it looks like Jordan ticks all the boxes!

Congratulations!