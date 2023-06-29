Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez's new show Life Behind the Lens - everything we know so far

Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are letting cameras into their home for a new reality show Life Behind the Lens as we look at everything we know so far.

From planning for your baby's arrival to how to get a baby to sleep, Gemma and Gorka's documentary is expected to cover it all - including the baby name that they choose for their soon to be born son.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and her Spanish professional dancer fiancee are parents to daughter Mia who turns four this year and they also have another unborn child, a son, on the way - Gemma is due to give birth due this summer.

They welcomed their first child back in 2019 and got engaged in 2021 - four years after meeting on the hit BBC One show.

And as they prepare to become a family of four, they've announced that they're inviting the cameras into their home to capture the highs and the lows - promising to be an unfiltered look at what it's like to work while having a growing family.

Gemma is almost 38 weeks into her second pregnancy and she thinks their new series will give insight into pre and post-pregnancy life.

She said, "We're so excited to be working with W on a project which, not only takes people into our lives behind closed doors, but also one that raises awareness of vaginal birth after Caesarean delivery, and an honest look into the journey of a second pregnancy after a previous traumatic birth.

"We get lots of questions from people who have experienced something similar so it will be a great way for viewers to receive information from professionals who we meet along the way."

During Gemma's first birth the star needed an emergency C-section when the baby's heart rate dropped suddenly. She also suffered a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

She explained, "Digging into why some of us end up having emergency C-sections and postpartum haemorrhages like I had, and showing the daunting reality of having another baby after a previous traumatic birth. That was the game-changer as I’m asked about it by so many women who had similar circumstances.

"To be able to sit and film with midwives, pelvic floor specialists, doctors and get all that info, as well as showing the chaos we live in as parents, we thought it’d help a lot of people."

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will air on W and UKTV Play in the summer.