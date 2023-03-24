The Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony's outfit baffles fans during the show finale for this reason
As Sir Lord Alan Sugar picks his business partner viewers are distracted by something else...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony wore an outfit that completely baffled fans tuned in to see the show's finale.
Over the past few weeks, The Apprentice 2023 candidates (opens in new tab) have battled it out in the boardroom to be in with the chance of making the final.
But while anyone who missed the show will wonder who left The Apprentice last night? (opens in new tab) Viewers were left wondering why runner up Rochelle was wearing the EXACT same outfit as previous show runner up Kathryn in her finalist photoshoot.
One eagle-eyed viewer pointed out on Twitter, "How did both runner ups Kathryn (2022) and Rochelle (2023) wear the EXACT same outfit."
And with it they shared screenshots of the contestants wearing the same outfit on the show which consisted of a pair of while trousers and a nude coloured sparkly long-sleeved blouse complete with white fluffy cuff trims.
How did both runner ups Kathryn (2022) and Rochelle (2023) wear the EXACT same outfit 😅 #TheApprentice #TheApprentice2023 pic.twitter.com/qr792dOpuIMarch 23, 2023
Upon seeing the likeness, one fan commented, "OH MY DAYZ!!"
And second viewer added, "I thought I’d seen it before!!!"
A third fan put, "That’s a great spot!"
But another fan defended the choice of having the same outfit and tweeted back, "Why not...Recycling"
But the outfit choice is so surprising because one other viewer noted that Rochelle has a vast wardrobe department, having tweeted, "How many outfits do Marnie and Rochelle have?! Not seen them wear the same thing twice all series!"
Marnie uploaded the photos to her Instagram before the final got underway and she captioned it, "Just two women gunning for a better life. We may be in competition in this moment, but the truth is, I'm in awe of Rochelle. I look at everything she has achieved as a mum, a business owner and most importantly as a woman and I can't help but admire her."
A post shared by M A R N I E (@marnieswindells) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
And while Rochelle liked the post, she admitted she hated the photos.
She wrote, "Also these pics did us dirty hahahah. I'll upload the ones off my cam xx"
And beneath a second snap she added, "The BBC one made it look like a whole new outfit."
In Rochelle's outfit post she revealed that she was wearing a Lavish Alice jumpsuit. And online it is described as an Ana beaded sequin jumpsuit in white, RRP £198.
The description reads, "Calling all brides to be, we designed this piece with you in mind. This statement jumpsuit embodies every element of spring glamour, from exclusively designed sequin mesh to flirty feather cuffs. Luxurious, fully lined crepe fabric falls smoothly over your legs whilst your waist is accentuated by a perfectly paired belt. ANA was born to accentuate your silhouette."
A post shared by R O C H E L L E 🪬 (@rochellerayeanthony) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Goodto.com has contacted the BBC for comment.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who left The Apprentice last night? And find out who wins the 2023 show...
Wondering who left The Apprentice last night? Here's all you need to know if you missed the final episode
By Selina Maycock • Published