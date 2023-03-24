The Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony's outfit baffles fans during the show finale for this reason

The Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony wore an outfit that completely baffled fans tuned in to see the show's finale.

Over the past few weeks, The Apprentice 2023 candidates have battled it out in the boardroom to be in with the chance of making the final.

But while anyone who missed the show will wonder who left The Apprentice last night? Viewers were left wondering why runner up Rochelle was wearing the EXACT same outfit as previous show runner up Kathryn in her finalist photoshoot.

One eagle-eyed viewer pointed out on Twitter, "How did both runner ups Kathryn (2022) and Rochelle (2023) wear the EXACT same outfit."

And with it they shared screenshots of the contestants wearing the same outfit on the show which consisted of a pair of while trousers and a nude coloured sparkly long-sleeved blouse complete with white fluffy cuff trims.

How did both runner ups Kathryn (2022) and Rochelle (2023) wear the EXACT same outfit 😅 #TheApprentice #TheApprentice2023 pic.twitter.com/qr792dOpuIMarch 23, 2023 See more

Upon seeing the likeness, one fan commented, "OH MY DAYZ!!"

And second viewer added, "I thought I’d seen it before!!!"

A third fan put, "That’s a great spot!"

But another fan defended the choice of having the same outfit and tweeted back, "Why not...Recycling"

But the outfit choice is so surprising because one other viewer noted that Rochelle has a vast wardrobe department, having tweeted, "How many outfits do Marnie and Rochelle have?! Not seen them wear the same thing twice all series!"

Marnie uploaded the photos to her Instagram before the final got underway and she captioned it, "Just two women gunning for a better life. We may be in competition in this moment, but the truth is, I'm in awe of Rochelle. I look at everything she has achieved as a mum, a business owner and most importantly as a woman and I can't help but admire her."

And while Rochelle liked the post, she admitted she hated the photos.

She wrote, "Also these pics did us dirty hahahah. I'll upload the ones off my cam xx"

And beneath a second snap she added, "The BBC one made it look like a whole new outfit."

In Rochelle's outfit post she revealed that she was wearing a Lavish Alice jumpsuit. And online it is described as an Ana beaded sequin jumpsuit in white, RRP £198.

The description reads, "Calling all brides to be, we designed this piece with you in mind. This statement jumpsuit embodies every element of spring glamour, from exclusively designed sequin mesh to flirty feather cuffs. Luxurious, fully lined crepe fabric falls smoothly over your legs whilst your waist is accentuated by a perfectly paired belt. ANA was born to accentuate your silhouette."

Goodto.com has contacted the BBC for comment.