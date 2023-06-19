The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner announces birth of twin daughters and shares their unique names
The English businessman who rose to fame on season 15 of the BBC One reality show has become a dad again.
The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner has welcomed twin daughters as he shares their unique baby names.
The businessman who starred on Season 15 of Lord Sugar's BBC One reality show, has revealed his wife Sinéad 'nearly died' during labour of his twin girls.
The gym owner has opened up on the difficult birth she faced and emergency c-section that had to be performed in order to get the babies out as he recalls his dash from work commitments in the US to be at her bedside.
The babies, who arrived safely, are expected to be discharged from hospital at the weekend and have been given the unique baby names of Roma and Darla.
In an interview with The Sun, Tom said, "[The doctor] told me "there's a significant risk to your wife's life and twins' life if we don't get them out immediately. We need to get these babies out within the next 24 hours - latest - but I want to do it now".
'The doctor said to me they noticed in a routine scan that Twin B had not gained any weight and hasn't grown at all, and her heartbeat is really slow.
'He told me "there's a significant risk to your wife's life and twins' life if we don't get them out immediately."
He shared a sweet snap holding them in the hospital, telling fans, "Both twins were born on 1st June and weighing just over 3 pounds each! Now I better get out there and carry on grafting so I can look after my little family!! Two more little West Ham fans are here."
The Apprentice star is already dad to son Henry, two, who he welcomed back in 2020, after announcing in April that year that Sinéad was expecting his first child.
But he missed the birth of his twins due to flight delays and the c-section being brought forward, causing him to break down in tears in the airport. He didn't know if his wife was ok until after he landed.
Thomas and Sinéad revealed the gender of their twins last month during a gender reveal party.
And a beautiful photo was shared to mark Father's Day.
Fans have sent congratulations to the couple.
One fan wrote, "Absolutely adorable!! So precious!!"
Another fan put, "Welcome to the twin club"
And a third made reference to his hit-phrase, "Bosh&Bosh".
Congratulations!
