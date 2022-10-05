The Inbetweeners stars Hannah Tointon and Joe Thomas welcome their first child together

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hannah Tointon’s sister, Kara Tointon, has confirmed the lovely news that Hannah and Joe have welcomed their first baby - but got a slight shock in the delivery room!

After meeting on the set of The Inbetweeners season three, Hannah Tointon and Joe Thomas have welcomed their first child together.

While the couple have not yet commented on the birth, Hannah’s sister and former Eastenders star Kara Tointon has confirmed the exciting news and even let slip the baby’s gender (opens in new tab).

Appearing on Ashley James’ podcast Mum’s the Word, Kara said, “My sister's just had her first,” before revealing that the pair were "knocked for six" as they welcomed a baby girl, after believing they were having a boy!

A post shared by Kara Tointon (@kara_tointon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She explained, “What's funny is that on Joe's side there's only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said he at one point, so they'd gone along thinking it's a boy.

“Everyone playing the shape game etc said she's having a boy, so when they eventually had a girl...it was really brilliant, but it knocked them for six."

Hannah, 34, and Joe, 38 are best known for their roles in Channel 4’s The Inbetweeners, with Joe playing Simon (one of the four main characters, alongside Will, Jay and Neil) and Hannah playing Tara Brown, who was Simon’s girlfriend in season three.

A post shared by Hannah Tointon (@h_tointon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The couple met on set in 2010 and according to Capital FM (opens in new tab), moved in together two years later. Now, the pair have marked over ten years together after getting engaged in 2017.

Hannah and Joe have managed to keep their relationship very much out of the limelight - keeping the entire pregnancy and birth a secret from the public.

And just to make Inbetweeners fans feel even older, this joyous news means that Joe has now also joined the likes of cast mates James Buckley, who played Jay, Simon Bird, who played Will, and Blake Harrison, who played Neil, in fatherhood.