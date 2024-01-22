The relatable parenting dilemma revealed that forced Prince Harry to attend the Aviation Awards without his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attended the aviation awards ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle after making a tough parenting decision.

Juggling parenting with work and personal commitments can be hard, especially when feeling the mum guilt or dad guilt for leaving your kids at home with your other half when they're poorly. Illness is unplanned and can crop up anytime, from a busy week at work to a family holiday. And royal parents are no different, as Prince Harry is likely to have been torn between skipping an awards event to stay at home with his wife and children or attending it alone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in LA with their two children, son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two, and both he and Meghan were invited to attend the annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards held in Beverly Hills. The Prince is one of four inductees to be named the prestigious 'Living Legend of Aviation' award. Prince Harry turned up to the glitzy bash alone, wearing a stylish black tuxedo to accept the gong from actor John Travolta and it's understood that his wife Meghan stayed at home to look after their two children – one of whom had become unwell. It is not known whether it was Prince Archie or Lilibet who wasn't feeling well, according to the PA news agency, as no further information was revealed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry, who notably took part in two tours of Afghanistan, served as an Apache helicopter pilot before being promoted to the rank of Captain, speaking about his honour in a statement, the Aviation Awards said, "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”

He took the event in his stride and gave a nod to his late mum Princess Diana during his acceptance speech. Prince Harry told John Travolta, "I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us!"

"The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together," he added.

Harry went on to thank the Living Legends of Aviation awards for the 'incredible honour', adding that he is 'proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals'. He takes his place alongside other aviation and aerospace 'legends' including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Neil Armstrong, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk.

