Prince Archie and Lilibet expected to take “excellent care” of the ‘beautiful’ new addition to their family (royal title TBC)

Prince Archie has welcomed a new addition to the family as celebrity neighbour Ellen DeGeneres gives up one of her beloved chickens, revealing it has joined the Sussexes' flock.

Most families have a pet - whether it's a cat, dog or goldfish - and Sussex royal Prince Archie is no different. In addition to his pet dogs (a rescue beagle named Mamma Mia, a fellow beagle named Guy and a black Labrador called Pula), he's rescued some chickens which he houses in his self-named 'Archie's Chick-Inn' in the garden of his family home in LA.

His parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously took steps to protect Archie's 'Chick-Inn' and the peep (the name given to a collection of chickens) after it was reported mountain lions roam close to their home. And now they've made room for an extra rescue bird to join them.

Former talk show host Ellen shared the news to her followers on Instagram, when she uploaded a snap of her chicken Sinkie, and captioned it, "Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.

"Thanks Dr. Christine Sellers for your excellent care of Sinkie," she added. Ellen previously revealed that the chicken, which she nicknamed 'Sinkie', had a broken fibula and needed to go to the clinic and heal for four weeks. Before the diagnosis, she lived in the sink at Ellen's home.

At the time, Ellen shared, "We had a chicken who hurt her leg so we moved her into our sink. Portia is getting her a set of guest towels." But the other reason for moving 'Sinkie' was because the other chickens had started attacking her feathers.

So now on the mend, Ellen decided it was best to have her re-homed and friends Prince Harry and Meghan offered up some room in Archie's Chick-Inn.

Archie's Chick-Inn first featured on Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed in their chicken coop on their property. The couple revealed they'd rescued hens from a factory farm. "Hi girls" Meghan said as she opened the coop door. And Oprah noted the adorable sign which read, "Archie's chick Inn established 2021"

Meghan admitted, "I love rescuing". Her beagle Guy was rescued from a kill shelter in Kentucky and he's been by her side since she met Prince Harry.

And their son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two, are expected to take "excellent care" of the latest chicken addition to their family.

One fan wrote, "Gotta love Harry and Meghan. I’m sure Archie and Lili will take excellent care of little Sinkie."

Another fan put, "How beautiful! I’m sure she’ll be very happy at Archie’s Chicken Inn."

And a third fan suggested a royal title, "Her Royal Hen-ness Lady Sinkie"

