The Rings of Power cast: Meet the stars of the Prime Video series and where you’ve seen them before

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen the cast before - look no further.

The first 2 episodes of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power dropped on September 2 - and fans were not disappointed. As one of the most expensive TV shows ever to be brought to screens, there’s relief to be felt that it captures the spirit of Tolkien perfectly. The leading characters were introduced in ways that perfectly encapsulated the vision of the show, with dialogue and banter reminiscent of its predecessors Lord of The Rings. With some already famous faces along with newcomers bound to make a splash, here is a breakdown of all The Rings of Power cast members, and which shows they’ve been in before.

With the story crafted by no more source material than the producers digging in Tolkien appendices, there’s been debate over whether The Rings of Power is a prequel to Lord of The Rings (opens in new tab) - the answer is surprising. Wide speculation remains over whether iconic wizarding duo Gandalf and Sauron (opens in new tab) would be a part of the series - we’ve uncovered everything there is to know on the subject. And of course, the dazzling cinematography brings the series to life, with The Rings of Power filmed (opens in new tab) in glorious locations across New Zealand.

The Rings of Power cast: Overview

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

(Image credit: Gary Mitchell, GMP Media/Alamy)

Age: 33 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab)

Morfydd Clark was born in Sweden, moving to Wales at the age of 2. She was part of the National Youth Theatre of Wales, before being accepted to the Drama Centre London. On completing her acting training, she performed largely in theatre, before landing the role of Amelia in TV series New Worlds. She is mostly well known for her prominent roles as Sister Clara in His Dark Materials, and Mina in Dracula. In 2020, Clark won the Dublin Film Critics' Circle Breakthrough Award for her role in the films Saint Maud - for which she also won the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards for Actress of The Year - and The Personal History of David Copperfield. In the same year, she won the London Critics' Circle Film Awards for best British/Irish Actress of the Year for the film Eternal Beauty.

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

(Image credit: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy)

Age: 30 Social media: None

This is the first major role for relative newcomer Charlie, who graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2017. Other notable roles in career so far include appearing in 2018’s Medici: Masters of Florence with Sean Bean on Netflix. The same year also saw him star in the feature films Palm Beach with Greta Scaachi, Richard E. Grant and Sam Neill, and Caretakers, directed by Douglas Ray.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

(Image credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy)

Age: 29 Social media: None

Robert Aramayo has been acting since the age of 7. In 2011 he secured a place at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where his performance in A Clockwork Orange caught the eye of Lost in Florence producers - landing him his first role outside of drama school. He came to public prominence playing the role of young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones season 6, between 2016-2017. In 2016, he took the role of Harley-Davidson co-founder William S. Harley, in miniseries Harley and the Davidsons on Discovery. Prior to gaining the role of Elrond, he had roles in Nocturnal Animals, Lewis and Clark, and Netflix psychological thriller miniseries, Behind Her Eyes.

(Image credit: Alexi/Alamy)

Age: 22 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab)

Relative newcomer Markella hails from Australia. Prior to landing the role of Nori - her biggest role to date - she was best known for her role as Jane Cotter in the 2019 film True History of the Kelly Gang. She also appeared as Daisy Hart in Australian supernatural thriller series The Gloaming. Kavanagh's casting was the first to be announced when details of the show began to be unveiled.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

(Image credit: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy)

Age: 42 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Nazanin Boniadi was born in Iran, becoming a political refugee in the Uk less than a month after her birth. She was raised in London until leaving to attend university in the US, where she studied biological sciences. After a short but acclaimed career as a scientist, Boniadi decided to change her career to become an actress in 2006. Shortly after this decision, she landed the role of Leyla Mir on the daytime drama General Hospital, and spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift - this made her the first contract actor playing a Middle Eastern character in American daytime TV history. She is well known for playing the role of Nora in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and Fara Sherazi in spy thriller Homeland. In 2016, she took the role of Esther in the historical film Ben-Hur, and the the role of Zahra Kashani in 2018's thriller film Hotel Mumbai.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

(Image credit: PA Images/Alamy)

Age: 35 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Ismael Enrique Cruz Córdova is a Puerto Rican television, stage, and film actor. His first major role was as Jimmy Patrick in The Good Wife, followed by Mando in Sesame Street. A recurring role in Ray Donovan followed, before he landed the role of Rafael Torres in season 3 of Berlin Station. Arondir in The Rings of Power is the actor's biggest role to date.

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

(Image credit: Storms Media Group/Alamy)

Age: 40 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Benjamin Walker is also known as Benjamin Walker Scodelario-Davis, having joined his wife's name with his own when they married - his wife is Skins actress Kaya Scodelario. The 40-year-old has worked extensively in stand-up comedian, theatre, film, and television. His notable theatre credits on Broadway include Andrew Jackson in the musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and Patrick Bateman in 2016's musical adaptation of American Psycho. He received A Tony nomination for Best Actor for the role of Chris Keller in the 2019 revival of All My Sons. Viewers might also know him as the title role in the film Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter in 2012. Further film credits include Love is Blind, and The King's Daughter. On television, he portrayed Erik Gelden in season 3 of Netflix's Jessica Jones.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

(Image credit: Alexi/Alamy)

Age: 26 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Maxim Baldry is an English actor who came to prominence in 2007, when he starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in Mr. Bean's Holiday. His career was quiet for nearly a decade, before he landed the role of Liam Donovan in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks - a role he played between 2016 - 2017. In 2019, he made a television appearance in Years and Years, followed by a guest role Doctor Who in 2020. The same year also saw him confirmed in his biggest role to date, as Isildur in The Rings of Power.

Ema Horvath as Eärien

(Image credit: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy)

Age: 28 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab)

Ema Horvath is an American actress, who began acting in local theatre at the age of 5. She studied acting at the Interlochen Center for the Arts before gaining a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Harvard University. Immediately on graduating Harvard, she landed the role of Katerina in an all-female production of The Taming of the Shrew. Her first film role as Shell in Like.Share.Follow arrived shortly afterwards. In 2020, the actress appeared in the film What Lies Below and on television in the series Don't Look Deeper, before being announced as part of The Rings of Power cast.

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

(Image credit: Alexi/Alamy)

Age: 32 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab)

Sophia Nomvete is a British actress of African and Iranian heritage and is fluent in Farsi. Her theatre credits include the role of Dexter in Vice Versa and a role in Miss Littlewood, both with the Royal Shakespeare Company. She was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Award and Best Supporting Role in a Musical by The Evening Standard and Broadway World, for the leading role of Miss Sofia in The Color Purple. Following an extensive career in theatre, the role of Princess Disa is the actress's first major TV role.

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

(Image credit: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy)

Age: 39 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Owain Arthur is a Welsh actor who was born in Bangor. He attended the performing arts school Ysgol Glanaethwy, before training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He rose to prominence for playing the role of Francis Henshall in The National Theatre's production of One Man, Two Guvnors at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - he had previously understudied James Corden in the role. Further theatre credits include The History Boys, Romeo and Juliet, The Comedy of Errors, and Birdsong. On television, Arthur has appeared in A Confession, Casualty, New Tricks and The Palace. In film, he has appeared in White Island, The Patrol, and is set to star in Disney’s upcoming The One and Only Ivan.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

(Image credit: Pictorial Pres Ltd/Alamy)

Age: 37 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Cynthia Addai-Robinson is a British American actress. She was born in London and moved to the US at the age of 4. She attended the Tisch School of the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater. She went on to further her training at the at Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. After appearing in many Off-Broadway plays, Addai-Robinson made small appearances on television in Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and CSI: Miami, before rising to prominence in the 2011 film Colombiana. Her profile was further raised with a starring role in Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned. She also had a recurring role in the CW show Arrow, and a role in the 2016 film The Accountant with Ben Affleck.

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

(Image credit: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy)

Age: 41 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab) Twitter (opens in new tab)

Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle was born in Carmarthenshire, and attended Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade before training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. On graduating from RADA, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is best known for starring alongside Rhys Ifans and Vanessa Redgrave in the film Anonymous in 2011, as Christopher Marlowe. In 2012 he became part of the main cast of ITV drama Mr Selfridge as Victor Colleano. In 2016 he took the part of young Paul Finchley in the Channel 4 drama National Treasure. Most recently, he starred as the vampire Baldwin Montclair, in Sky One's A Discovery of Witches.

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow

(Image credit: Alexi/Alamy)

Age: 20 Social media: Instagram (opens in new tab)

Relative newcomer Megan, is a British actress, who trained at the West London Drama Training and The Brit School. She landed her first TV role in the 2018 BBC1/Netflix series, Wanderlust. She is also set to appear in the German made Pan Tau, which aired in 2020. On stage, she has appeared in the National Theatre Connections play, Extremism. Megan is an accomplished singer and musician, and counts playing the piano, saxophone and guitar among her talents.

Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

(Image credit: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy)

Age: 64 Social media: Twitter (opens in new tab)

British actor Lenny's official title is Sir Lenworth George Henry CBE. He has worked extensively as an actor, comedian, singer, television presenter and writer, for over 4 decades. He gained early success as a stand-up comedian and impressionist throughout the 70s and 80s, resulting in The Lenny Henry Show in 1984. In 1985, he cofounded the charity Comic Relief with Richard Curtis. Other notable TV appearances include children's entertainment show Tiswas, and sitcom Chef! He has also starred in Broadchurch and Dr Who, and is set to appear in The Witcher prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

(Image credit: Nils Jorgensen/Alamy)

Age: 45 Social media: None

Daniel Weyman is a British actor who has appeared extensively in theatre. On television, he appeared in Colditz and the BAFTA winning BBC drama Dunkirk in 2005. In 2010, he appeared in the award-winning Van Gogh: Painted with Words for the BBC, and in 2013 he starred in Series 8 of Foyle's War for ITV. In 2016, he played Max Thorndyke in the BBC1 drama Silent Witness for season 20, reprising the role for season 21. He has also appeared opposite Brenda Blethyn in Vera.

